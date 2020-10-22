ST. CLAIR — Caroline Schimek finished with 21 assists, as the St. Clair volleyball team defeated Mankato Loyola 3-0 in a Valley Conference match Thursday.
Scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
Lily Sonnek finished with 11 digs for the Cyclones, while Maddy Lynch had five kills.
For the Crusaders, Marah Hulke finished with three kills and six assists.
St. Clair (1-3) plays Monday at Nicollet.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Ellie Ready made 37 assists and served four aces as the Bucs won 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 in a Gopher Conference match at Waterville.
Kylie Pittman added 12 kills and four ace serves.
Kendall Johnson led NRHEG with six kills.
WEM (4-0) plays Tuesday at home against Blooming Prairie. NRHEG (0-5) plays Tuesday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Madelia 1: Lakesha Carter and Lilli Graupman each made 13 kills as the Knights won the Valley match 25-8, 16-25, 25-21, 25-0 at Madelia.
Lauren Kuebler made 22 digs for LCWM (2-1), which takes on Martin County West on Saturday at Trimont.
Brooke Lensing made seven kills for Madelia, and Danika Elsenmenger made three blocks. Naomi Haedt had 16 assists, and Jada Taylor served three aces.
Madelia plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Cleveland 3, Nicollet 0: Emily Kern finished with 12 kills and 10 digs for the Clippers in a Valley Conference home victory.
Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-12.
Taylin Gosch had 24 set assists, while Zoe Porter finished with seven ace serves and nine digs. Emma Sweere added 19 digs.
Cleveland (3-1) will host Madelia Tuesday.
Southwest Christian 3, Sibley East 0: Shanise Bates made five kills in Sibley East’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 loss to Southwest Christian in a Minnesota River Conference at Arlington.
Molly Krentz added four kills, and Jessica Wolter made two blocks. Adeline Williams made 10 assists.
Sibley East (1-4) plays Tuesday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Sleepy Eye 1: McKenna Strong had 10 kills in Sleepy Eye’s Tomahawk Conference home loss.
Kadence Hesse had 10 digs, and Brooke Arneson had five assists.
Sleepy Eye (1-4) plays Tuesday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
St. Peter 3, Waseca 2: Grace Remmert had 13 service points and served five aces as the Saints defeated Waseca 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 17-25, 15-11 in a Big South Conference match at St. Peter.
Kylee Horner made six kills, and Lilly Ruffin had five kills.
St. James Area 3, Fairmont 1: Maddie Brey made 24 assists and was 17 of 18 serving with two aces as the Saints won the Big South match at home.
Chloe Mickelson had nine kills and eight digs, and Alli Malmgren had seven kills and seven digs. Addie Bowers made six kills, two blocks and seven digs.
