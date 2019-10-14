The Free Press
NICOLLET — Jill Thompson spiked 20 kills and had four ace blocks on Monday to lead the Nicollet volleyball team to a 3-1 nonconference victory over Maple River on Monday.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
Oliva Whitmore had nine kills. Marah Hulke had 20 set assists.
Ruby Hoffman led the defense with 14 digs, and Hayley Selby had three ace blocks.
Nicollet (12-10) will begin subsection playoff action on Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Madelia 0: Mara Weisensel had 12 kills to lead the Chargers to the 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 nonconference victory over Madelia at New Ulm.
Maddie Pearson had 21 assists and four ace serves for the Chargers. Emma Nelson had 10 digs, five kills and four aces.
Kylie Smith had five kills for the Blackhawks. Dora Facundo finished with 10 digs, and Emily Stevenson had 16 assits.
MVL (23-3-1) will begin postseason play next week. Madelia (0-25) plays at Alden-Coner on Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Mankato Loyola 0: The Greyhounds won the nonconference game over the Crusaders at New Ulm 25-7, 26-24, 25-20.
Loyola was led by Megan Frutiger’s six kills and nine digs. Allie Pawlitschek also had nine digs. Zoey Weller finished with 15 assists and 13 digs.
Loyola (7-18) plays today at St. Clair.
St. Clair 3, Sleepy Eye 2: Sophie Cazier and Ragan Vilt each had 23 kills Cyclones went on the road and won the nonconference match 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9.
Caroline Schimek had 38 set assists, and Emily Olson had 22 digs for St. Clair (9-24).
For Sleepy Eye (11-12), McKenna Strong had 15 kills, and Brittney Dittbenner had 10 kills and 14 digs.
Sandy Flores finished with 27 set assists and 10 digs.
Blue Earth Area 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: The Bucs went on the road and swept the Knights 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
LCWM’s Lakesha Carter had eight kills and 21 digs. Emily Johnson had six kills, and Reese Goeringer finished with 13 assists.
The Knights begin postseason play on Monday.
New Ulm 3, Worthington 0: Nora Windschill had 12 kills, nine digs and four ace serves for the Eagles in their 25-21, 25-9, 25-23 Big South Conference win.
Ally Steffensmeier had eight kills for the winners, and Riley Melby had seven. Natalie Yackley finished with 32 set assists. Caitlyn Todesco had 17 digs.
New Ulm (10-12, 7-3) hosts Redwood Valley on Monday.
Waseca 3, St. James Area 0: The Bluejays won the Big South Conference match at home.
The Saints’ Korryn Karau and Kaydi Anderson had five kills each. Maddie Brey had 14 assists. Callie Radenbaugh had eight digs.
