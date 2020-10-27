The Free Press
WATERVILLE — Kylie Pittman made 18 kills as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown beat Blooming Prairie 3-0 in a Gopher Conference road match on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-12, 25-10, 25-14.
Toryn Richards added 15 kills, while Ellie Ready made 29 assists. Allison Rients served four aces.
WEM (5-0) plays at home against Medford on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Lakesha Carter, Lilli Graupman and Maggie Graupman each finished with nine kills for the Knights in a road loss.
Scores were 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18.
LCWM (3-2) will host St. Clair on Thursday.
Cleveland 3, Madelia 0: Emily Kern had 12 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the Clippers won 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 in a Valley Conference home game.
Taylin Gosch made 29 assists and served two aces. Emma Sweere had 12 digs, and Harley Connor and Halle McCabe each had five kills.
Naomi Haedt served six aces and made 13 assists for Madelia. Brooke Lensing had five kills, and Danikia Elsenmenger made four kills.
Cleveland (4-1) plays at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday. Madelia (0-3) hosts Alden-Conger on Thursday.
St. Peter 3, St. James 2: Kylee Horner finished with 13 kills for St. Peter in a tight Big South Conference home victory.
Scores were 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12.
Lauren Niemeyer had seven kills for St. Peter, while Lizzy Quist added six kills and four digs.
Hayfield 3, United South Central 1: Josie Schumann led the Rebels with 14 kills and 12 blocks in a road loss.
Scores were 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.
Izzy O’Rourke finished with six kills and five blocks for USC, while Sam Swanson added 28 assists.
