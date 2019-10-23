WACONIA — The Mankato West volleyball team's season ended on Wednesday, as the Scarlets fell in the first round of the Section 2AAA tournament.
Sixth-seeded Waconia won in three sets over the 11th-seeded Scarlets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19.
Kayla Grunst led West with seven kills and 11 assists. Mattea Burmeister had six kills. Genesis Jackson finished with 13 assists.
Abbi Stierlen led the way defensively with 24 digs, and Zoe Koberoski finished with 13 digs.
The Scarlets' final record is 14-10.
Hutchinson 3, East 0: The fifth-seeded Tigers advanced in Section 2AAA with the 25-23, 25-14, 25-12 victory over the 12th-seeded Cougars in Hutchinson.
Rachel Clifford led East with seven kills and had nine digs. Lexi Karge finished with six kills and four blocks.
Kailee Magaard had 15 set assists and seven digs. Tayler Swalve had 11 digs and two aces. Ellen Witte and Mackenzie Schweim each had 10 digs.
East's final record is 10-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.