The Free Press
MANKATO — Ellie Blackman made eight kills, Mattea Burmeister had seven and Emily Bergeman had six, as Mankato West defeated Rochester Century 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday at the West gym.
Abbi Stierlen made 22 digs. Genesis Jackson had 18 assists, and Kayla Grunst had 15 assists.
West plays at Austin on Tuesday.
Mankato East 3, Owatonna 0: Mackenzie Schweim had eight kills in the Cougars’ 25-21, 26-24, 25-14 Big Nine win at Owatonna.
Kailee Magaard had 11 digs and 14 assists. Ana Christofferson added 12 digs, while Rachel Clifford had five kills and eight digs.
The Cougars have a tournament at Dassel-Cokato Saturday.
Mankato Loyola 3, Madelia 2: Megan Frutiger finished with 17 kills and 15 digs for the Crusaders in their 22-25, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 16-14 road win.
Zoey Weller had 19 assists and six kills. Paige Frutiger added 15 digs.
For Madelia, Emily Stevenson had eight kills, 34 assists, 23 digs and eight ace serves. Malia Schwanke served 10 aces. Brooke Lensin made 11 kills, while Lillian Maul added nine and 22 digs and Dora Facundo had 29 digs.
Madelia (0-13, 0-4 in Valley) plays Tuesday at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman. Loyola (5-10, 2-2) hosts Martin County West on Tuesday.
Medford 3, Maple River 0: The Eagles fell 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 in Medford.
No statistics were available.
Belle Plaine 3, Sibley East 0: Mikayla Coops finished with 18 kills in the Tigers’ 25-18, 25-18, 27-25 home win.
Sarah Lenz had 37 assists.
The Tigers will play at a tournament in Burnsville this weekend.
St. James 3, Fairmont 0: Kaydi Anderson finished with nine kills and seven blocks in the Saints’ 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 home victory.
Chloe Mickelson finished with nine digs. Korryn Karau also had nine kills. Maddie Brey added 27 assists.
The Saints (6-6, 2-4) host a tournament Saturday.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Sammie Garbers made nine digs for the Knights, who lost the Valley Conference match at Lake Crystal.
Scores were 25-22, 25-10, 25-22.
LCWM (3-8, 2-3) plays in the Sibley East tournament on Saturday at Arlington.
New Ulm 3, Waseca 1: Nora Windschill had 10 kills and 23 digs as the Eagles won the Big South match 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18.
Natalie Yackley added seven kills and 15 assists, and Tayla Hoel had six kills and 20 assists. Ally Steffensmeier had 10 kills and 11 digs, and Nicole Albrecht had 16 digs and served four aces.
New Ulm (7-5, 6-0) plays Tuesday at home against Blue Earth Area.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Grace Tufte made 17 assists in the Panthher’s Gopher Conference loss at New Richland.
Scores were 25-22, 25-8, 25-14.
Sophie Stork added five kills and nine digs.
NRHEG takes on Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Blooming Prairie 0: Kylie Pittmann finished with 11 kills and 18 digs for the Bucs.
The Bucs won 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.
Delaney Donahue had eight kills and 11 digs. Trista Hering added seven kills and seven digs.
WEM plays Friday and Saturday in the Class A Showcase.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Sleepy Eye 0: Mara Weisensel finished with 23 kills and six blocks for the Chargers in their 25-16, 25-20, 27-25 Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Maddie Pearson had 36 assists and 14 digs. Emma Nelson added 14 digs and seven kills.
The Chargers (9-3, 3-0) will play Monday at Lester Prairie.
St. Clair 3, Nicollet 0: Sophia Cazier finished with 14 kills for the Cyclones in a home victory.
St. Clair won 25-9, 25-23, 25-23.
Ragan Vilt had eight kills and five aces. Caroline Schimek added 22 assists.
The Cyclones play Monday at United South Central.
Cleveland 3, Alden Conger 0: McKenna Robb finished with 31 kills in the Valley match, breaking the team record for career kills at Cleveland.
Scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.
Taylin Gosch posted 38 assists, eclipsing 1,000 for her career. Lexi Hollerich had 27 digs. Robb also added 27 digs.
Cleveland (8-5, 5-0) will play in the Class A Showcase this weekend.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Shattuck St. Mary’s 1: Amber Casto finished with six aces for the Trojans in a nocnonference match at Faribault.
Nyamer Riek had five aces. Dani Durst added five assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.