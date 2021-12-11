If patience is indeed a virtue, Mankato East senior Wyatt Rodriguez might be one of the most composed, tolerant, even-tempered young men in Mankato.
Rodriguez has been wrestling since the third grade, but all through middle school and high school, he has been unable to crack the starting lineup on the varsity wrestling team.
It’s not because the heavyweight isn’t any good, it’s just that teammate Reiley Fleming was always a little bit better.
“Wyatt has done everything he could for us as a backup,” East coach Jon Dierks said. “He’s gone 37-0 on junior varsity over the last two seasons. He’s been in tournaments where he’s beaten 20-match winners on varsity. He just got stuck behind Reiley.”
The waiting is finally over. Fleming has graduated, leaving Rodriguez as the only experienced heavyweight in the wrestling room.
No one would blame Rodriguez if he was a frustrated student-athlete the last few seasons, but he says that’s not his way.
Instead, he tried to make the most of it.
“I just tried to keep working hard on my moves and my technique,” he said. “I wanted to be ready when my time came.
“I know wrestling in the practice room against Reiley the last few years really helped me. Now I have to put that knowledge to good use.”
The Cougars opened the season last week at the Dick Maher Invitational in Blue Earth. Rodriguez did not compete because he’s still getting re-acclimated to wrestling after competing in football. He made his season debut Friday at Wells, going 1-2.
Brian Thielges, a junior captain, is one of five returning wrestlers for the Cougars who won at least 15 matches a year ago.
Thielges led the team with 22 wins, junior Cael Willaert (160) is coming off a 21-win season, as is senior Nate Drumm, who qualified for state last season.
Senior captain Luke Scholtes (138) is a returning 18-match winner, and senior captain Brady Hoffner delivered 15 wins on varsity last year.
East has about 45 wrestlers out in grades 7-12, which is significantly higher than a year ago when the numbers dropped due to COVID-19.
That core of five returnees, along with Rodriguez, should be among the team’s most consistent winners this time around. Jackson Buboltz and Jackson Stensrud were undersized 106-pounders a year ago but have grown and should be competitive in the bottom weights.
Dierks says usual favorites Albert Lea and Owatonna should again challenge for the Big Nine Conference title. Faribault, Northfield and Rochester Mayo should also be near the top.
“Our goal is to finish fifth or sixth,” he said. “It’s a tough conference so that would be a good showing.”
Mankato West
Scarlets’ senior Gannon Rosenfeld is not a greedy guy; he just wants to improve a little bit from the 2020-21 wrestling season.
By a little bit, he means to finish just two places higher at state. Considering he placed third a year ago, that means, well ... you can do the math.
His quest for a state title will be on hold for a while as he is recovering from a broken wrist he sustained during the state championship football season. He’s eyeing a return to the lineup sometime in late January or early February as a 195- or 220-pounder.
Rosenfeld is still basking in the euphoria of a football title, but he’s not about to coast.
“I told (wrestling coach Lee Burg) on the first day of practice that I’m not done yet. I want another championship.”
In addition to Rosenfeld, the Scarlets return some quality wrestlers this season. Junior Damien Riewe (170 pounds) and senior Josh Allen (220) both won championships at the Paul Krueger Open in St. James on Saturday.
Riewe won 32 matches last season and placed fifth at the state meet. Allen, like Rosenfeld and a handful of other wrestlers, just completed an undefeated football season.
“The transition from football to wrestling is tough,” Allen said. “I was about a minute into the third period of one of my matches Saturday, and I thought I was going to puke. It’s two different kinds of conditioning.”
Sophomore Brody Koberoski is also back after a 17-win season. He was one point away from making it into the state preliminaries last year and figures to wrestle at 145 or 152 most of the season.
Trent Fontaine, a returning all-Big Nine performer, comes back to wrestle at 285. He won 16 matches last winter. Freshman Caden Truenbach (126-132) and junior Kaden Balimont (182) are also returning varsity wrestlers.
Senior Nolan Krzmarzick is back on the squad after sitting out last year’s COVID season. The 160-pounder started the two previous seasons and should make an immediate impact.
“We return about 20 wrestlers who spent time on varsity last year,” Burg said. “We just need to find a way to turn that experience into wins.”
The Scarlets finished 8-20 last season and would like to improve enough to finish in the top half of the Big Nine this season.
Newcomer New Prague is probably the favorite to win the Section 2AA title but should be pushed hard by Scott West, Mound-Westonka, Watertown-Mayer and Tri-City United.
