MANKATO -- Mankato West's Damian Riewe and Gannon Rosenfeld each went 2-0 at a wrestling triangular meet Saturday at the West gym.
West lost 64-12 to Faribault and 47-30 to Sibley East.
Riewe won by fall at 2:39 and 5:31 at 160 pounds, and Rosenfeld had pins in :14 and 2:49 at 220.
Rochester Mayo 57, Mankato East 21: East had three wrestlers win by fall in the Big Nine Conference loss.
Spencer Ruedy got a pin in 5:04 at 145 pounds, while Braeden Hendel (152, 1:43) and Rieley Fleming (285, :24) also won by fall. Fleming, who is ranked No. 7 in Class AA pinned the No. 9 wrestler at 220 in Class AAA.
United South Central splits: The Rebels defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 42-33 and lost to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 42-39 in a triangular at Le Sueur.
For the Rebels, Byron Getchell (120), Ethan Elvebak (132), Konnor Harpestad (152) and Micah Hamson (160) each won two matches by fall.
St. Peter splits: The Saints had six wrestlers go 2-0 in a triangular at Redwood Falls. The Saints defeated Redwood Valley 52-27 and lost to Marshall 39-33.
Evan Walter, Nakiye Mercado, Harold Born, Brogan Hanson, Kole Guth and Cole Filand each won both of their matches.
