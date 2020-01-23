The Associated PressThe Free Press
NEW ULM — St. Peter scored three pins on Thursday in a 49-30 Big South Conference wrestling victory over New Ulm
Harold Born at 126 pounds, Brogan Hanson at 128 and Eli Hunt at 182 were the Saints’ pinners.
St. Peter’s Nakiye Mercado had a major-decision win at 106 pounds.
For the Eagles, Carter Brandes (120), Cole Ranweiler (170) and Caleb Arndt (195) each won by fall.
Faribault triangular: United South Central went 1-1, defeating Rochester John Marshall 51-24 and losing 52-21 to Faribault.
Jacob Billings was a double-winner for the Rebels, winning by decision and by fall at 182 pounds.
Byron Getchell (106), Davonte Jones (120), Ethan Elvebak (126), Mitch Hamson (152) and Matt Beyer (170) had pins against John Marshall.
Bryce Sonnek (113) and Masyn Elvebak (220) scored pins against Faribault.
