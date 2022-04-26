MADELIA — Ja’Sean Glover was set to go to North Dakota State to continue his basketball career, having developed a relationship with Bison assistant Kyan Brown.
But a couple of weeks ago, Brown took a job as an assistant to new coach Chris Crutchfield at Omaha, and he pushed for Crutchfield to recruit Glover. A few days later, a scholarship was offered, and the Madelia senior quickly accepted.
“When I took a visit, what stood out was the coaching staff,” Glover said. “They really believed in me and believed in the program. That’s what sealed the deal for me.”
Division I Omaha, formerly known as Nebraska-Omaha when the program was a member of the North Central Conference, plays in the Summit League and finished 5-25 last season. Omaha just made a coaching change, hiring Crutchfield, who was an assistant at Oregon.
The 6-foot-4 Glover had a spectacular six-year career at Madelia, scoring 3,119 points, which ranks 10th in state history. He had 12 games of 40 points or more, with four games of at least 50 points. He holds the program record with 60 points in a game against Cleveland this season.
Glover also holds the program record with 1,205 rebounds.
“I really liked being around the players and the coaches and the community really started to get more into sports,” Glover said. “I felt like a trailblazer, kind of.”
He received four All-Valley Conference honors after being named to the honorable-mention team as an eighth-grader.
Last season, Glover averaged 30.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.9 steals, while shooting 57% from the field and 70% at the free-throw line.
He was a top-30 selection for Mr. Basketball, and he participated in the coaches association’s all-star game. He also helped Madelia reach the subsection championship game, which hadn’t happened in more than 30 years.
Despite those accomplishments, he wasn’t getting a lot of attention from the college scouts, and he decided to wait until after his senior season to see what happened. Oftentimes, waiting that long doesn’t work well.
“I just kept my faith,” Glover said. “I was a little disappointed that no one was offering, but I get the small-town thing and the competition ... I understand both sides, but the numbers I put up were crazy.”
Glover has been told he will likely play one of the guard spots, maybe small forward. He knows he has a lot of work to do to get ready, physically and technically.
“I need to be in college shape,” he said. “The game is faster. I know I have work to put in. I need to be consistent with my 3-point shot.”
Having made his decision, Glover said he’s really excited to get started in Nebraska.
“There was a lot of stress,” he said. “Now, I’m stress free.”
