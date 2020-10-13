MANKATO -- A plan to hold a state tournament for Minnesota boys and girls soccer teams has been turned down by the Minnesota State High School League.
A group of soccer coaches, represented by Edina girls soccer coach Katie Aafedt, proposed a state tournament for the section champions, trying to eliminate any cost to the cash-strapped MSHSL, but the plan was denied Tuesday morning.
"It's easy to see both sides of this," Mankato West girls soccer coach Crissy Makela said. "I really want the kids to have a state tournament, and they've been working hard so it's tough to take. I can also see the State High School League side, not wanting to bring kids together from across the state and risk exposure."
On Oct. 1, the MSHSL board of directors voted 10-8 to end the fall seasons with section championship games as part of a health and safety plan to protect players and coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I thought maybe since that vote was so close, (the MSHSL) wouldn't say no so quickly," Makela said.
Under the soccer proposal, a six-day, eight-team tournament for boys would have begun Oct. 26 and ended Oct. 30, with the girls tournament starting Oct. 27 and ending Oct. 31. There would have been no programs, medals or consolation games.
The Class A tournament would have been held at Blake and Hill-Murray, with the Class AA tournament at Stillwater and Edina. There was a provision to change the site to a central location if an outstate team qualified, reducing travel expenses when possible.
The host school was going to provide a site manager and volunteer workers. The tickets would cost between $10 and $15 to cover all costs.
"I could see both sides," East boys coach Jerrad Aspelund said. "The season's already been a grind, but does one more week make a difference? It seemed like a good plan, but maybe there's some other things we don't know. The messaging from the State High School League hasn't been very good through all of this. I'm just glad the kids had a chance to play this season."
The Section 2A boys tournament started Monday and will end with the championship game Thursday, Oct. 22. Mankato West, Mankato East and Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia each won their first game and will play in the section quarterfinals Wednesday.
The Section 2A girls tournament began Tuesday for Mankato West, Mankato East and Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia and will run through the championship game on Thursday, Oct. 22.
It's possible that another entity could take up the soccer proposal, offering sites, staff and the financial means to operate the tournament.
"I know if someone wants to do it, there would be a lot of support," Makela said. "The players want it, the coaches want it, the parents want it. We'll see if someone has the facility and staff to make something work."
