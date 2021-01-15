MANKATO -- Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner announced Friday that Collin Prosser has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after serving as the team's offensive line coach since 2017.
Prosser replaces Joe Beschorner, who was named the running backs coach at North Dakota State.
During Prosser's time as offensive line coach, Minnesota State has rushed for more than 3,300 yards each season, including a program record 4,246 yards in 2019. The Mavericks also set records in points scored (712), rushing attempts (713) and rushing touchdowns (59) in 2019.
