At first look, it would be a tough time to become the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota State football team.
The Mavericks set a handful of offensive records last season, advancing to the national championship game, and such stalwarts as quarterback Ryan Schlichte, running back Nate Gunn and receiver Shane Zylstra have gone, though theirnames will long be etched in the program’s record book.
But Collin Prosser sees opportunity in coordinating one of the top offenses in Division II.
“We’ve always had a ‘next man up’ mentality,” Prosser said. “It’s the players that we still have in our program that can fill the gaps. Our guys have had a whole year to get better, and you have to trust the recruiting process. We knew that when we brought these guys here, that they would be great someday.”
Prosser, 34, has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, something he did while coaching at Morningside from 2013-14. He’s been the offensive line coach at Minnesota State since 2017 so he has familiarity with the offense and personnel as he replaces Joe Beschorner.
“His fiery personality and non-stop energy are tremendous assets,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. “He’ll be the play-caller, and the energy that he brings to the field and meeting rooms is very important.”
In Prosser’s tenure as offensive line coach, the Mavericks have rushed for at least 3,300 yards, including a program record 4,246 yards in 2019. The Mavericks also set records in points scored (712), rushing attempts (713) and rushing touchdowns (59) last season.
“To try to replace Nate Gunn or Sane Zylstra, that’s probably not going to happen with one guy,” Prosser said. “But we’re hoping will get the same production out of that unit. We have guys in the program that know what it takes to be successful, and they’ve already made big plays for us.”
Prosser will still lean on some of the offensive linemen he’s worked with since 2017, including four starters from last season: Hunter Toppel, Carter Dowdle, Brandon Krantz and Jared Gossen.
“We have a foundation here that we run the football and control the line of scrimmage,” Prosser said. “Maybe the scheme will change a little, but running the football is who we are. Coach Beschorner did a great job, and I don’t think, when you’re sitting in the stands, that you’ll notice much of a change.”
Hoffner said the philosophy of the offense will remain the same, running the ball to control the clock and field position and scoring a lot of points, which is obviously a key to success.
“Every year is different, and you always try to cater the offense to your skill sets,” Hoffner said. “But we don’t plan to reinvent the wheel.”
Notes
Hoffner said he hopes to begin some spring competitions in late March starting with scrimmages inside the sports bubble and ending with games against some of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs.
Hoffner said he plans to hire coaches for the defensive line, offensive line receivers and tight ends. He’s hoping a couple of those might be hired this week.
