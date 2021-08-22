Minnesota State men’s basketball player Quincy Anderson remembers living the struggle last season.
Less games, essentially creating his own bubble, and constant COVID-19 testing were all just the cost of playing sports in a pandemic.
“It was really stressful, and it weighed on our mental health, especially,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of guys, me included, who were struggling ... the entire season was very stressful.”
The pandemic is still very active, but if athletes are vaccinated, some of the protocols that made last season so draining will be relaxed.
According to MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman, current NCAA guidance says that athletes who are fully vaccinated will not be required to undergo testing, or sit out if they are considered a close contact of someone who’s tested positive.
That could change depending on developments in the pandemic, but as of now, that’s where things stand.
As students have returned to campus, vaccination numbers of some of the athletic teams have been released, with five programs — men’s basketball, softball, volleyball, football and men’s hockey — already having vaccination rates of 90% or higher.
However, the men’s basketball team is the only team to reach the 100% threshold at this point.
Buisman said there are 565 student-athletes at MSU and that about 75% of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
He also noted that many athletes are currently in the vaccination process, as the rate has steadily increased in recent weeks.
Buisman was clear that MSU has positioned the vaccine as a personal choice, and said the school has also made medical professionals available to students who may have questions.
“(We’re) just trying to lay it out as factually as we can and as straightforward as we can — letting them make a decision,” Buisman said.
Anderson made sure to do research and talk to a medical professional about the vaccine when it first came out, but after that, he became confident that vaccination was the best way to keep those around him safe, as well as to ensure a complete and meaningful basketball season.
Anderson also said there was no pressure to get vaccinated from the coaching staff, administration or members of the team.
“For us, it seemed like a consensus among all of us where we all felt safer if we got it,” Anderson said.
It’s a similar situation for the MSU softball team, which currently has a player vaccination rate of 95%.
Many players in the softball program became vaccinated when it was first widely available during their spring season, as the team was competing at the NCAA regional.
Coach Lori Meyer feels many of her players chose to get the vaccine simply for health reasons, but said the disappointment of losing a season in 2020 and the difficult circumstances of 2021 also played a role.
“Being down at postseason, testing every other day ... I know everyone was holding their breath until the last person walked out and said ‘I’m good,’ Meyer said. “When we got back and went home for the summer, I think the rest of the majority of the young ladies said ‘boom — I’m going to go get vaccinated.’’’
