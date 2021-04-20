MANKATO — Junior right-hander Madison Mangulis wiggled out of three late jams Tuesday as Mankato East ended an eight-year crosstown losing streak with a 9-6 win over top-ranked Mankato West in a Big Nine Conference softball game at Thomas Park.
East (5-1) grabbed an early 5-1 lead behind a pair of run-scoring singles from senior left fielder Claire McIntire, along with freshman shortstop Destiny Reaser's RBI double into the left-center field gap.
However, the Scarlets' 10-hit attack off Mangulis made things interesting down the stretch. West, which trailed 9-2 after four frames, tallied two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
"We had a good start, and that's what we needed in this game," East sophomore catcher Peyton Stevermer said. "Especially since emotions run so high in an East-West game because everyone wants to win. Things went back and forth, and it was important for us to move on to the next play after making a mistake.
"I thought we did a good job of learning from our mistakes and bouncing back. We knew coming into the game that they would hit us because they're such a good hitting team. I really liked the energy we played with and not beating them in eight years gets in your head a little bit. We put our best effort forth, and we needed our A game to pull through."
West (5-1) received two hits apiece from sophomore shortstop Breck Carlson, junior pitcher/third baseman Abbi Stierlen, senior pitcher/first baseman Lauryn Douglas and senior catcher Bri Stoltzman to nearly pull off the comeback. However, Mangulis left six runners on base over the final three innings to complete her four-strikeout, five-walk performance.
"She's a gutty kid," East coach Joe Madson said of Mangulis. "She threw a lot of pitches, but they didn't have that many hard hits off her. They weren't really getting great swings on her. Trying to be too fine was her biggest issue, but with a lineup like West has, you can't throw too many good pitches or they'll hurt you. She kept them off the balance and tried to hit the corners."
East tallied four runs in the bottom of the fourth and knocked out Douglas. Stierlen gave up two bases-loaded walks before blanking the Cougars over the final three innings, setting down the final seven hitters. Stoltzman's RBI single closed the gap to 9-4 before three miscues, along with Carlson's single, closed out the scoring. Carlson ended up scoring three runs.
"They came ready to play, and we didn't," Stoltzman said. "We didn't give up and kept battling back, we just have to come out more prepared. You just have to work past your mistakes and get more outs. We gave it our all. I thought we hit well, we just have to work on stringing them together."
Senior third baseman Tayler Swalve ripped two hits and scored two runs for the Cougars, who also received two hits and three RBIs from McIntire along with three runs scored from Mangulis.
"They just outplayed us over the first four innings." West coach Don Krusemark said. "We put a lot of pressure on them, but we just couldn't get the big hit. Both teams were sloppy, and that's not characteristic of the way we play. This was the first East-West game for a lot of kids, and they found out what it's all about. We just need to come back and play better Thursday."
East plays at powerful Northfield on Thursday, while the Scarlets travel to Faribault the same day.
