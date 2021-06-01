MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs scored eight runs in the first inning and defeated La Crosse 19-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Caleb Heuertz had three RBIs in the first inning and finished with five RBIs. Adrian Torres had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Mitchell Novak had three hits and two RBIs, and Preston Clifford had two hits and three RBIs.
The MoonDogs (2-0) host St. Cloud at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at ISG Field.
