Minnesota State was on a three-game losing streak, albeit against the best teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate and having to deal with some illnesses.
But for a team that won its first 11 games, a losing streak wasn’t ideal.
“We talk a lot about looking forward,” senior guard Maddy Olson said. “We don’t want to be playing our best right now. We want to build some momentum. We don’t think about wins and losses, we just think about getting better each game.”
The Mavericks built a 19-point lead in the first half and held on for a 72-68 win over Bemidji State in a women’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena, ending the losing streak, which came against Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State, which have a combined record of 23-7.
“I had a little reality check this week, and I brought that to the team,” coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We just need to get back to doing what made us a good team. We got too worried about the end result and lost track of trying to get better each week.”
The Mavericks got off to a quick start, forcing several turnovers to lead 15-2 after five minutes. At that point, Bemidji State had eight turnovers and just three shot attempts.
The Beavers found some offensive success, but Joey Batt hit a 3-pointer to finish the first quarter, with the Mavericks up 25-10.
“We feed off of our defense,” Olson said. “When that’s good, that fuels the rest of our game.”
Things didn’t change much in the second quarter. The Beavers cut the lead to 28-16, but a 6-2 run over the last minute gave the Mavericks a 43-24 lead at halftime.
Bemidji State had 16 turnovers in the first half and was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, often forcing shots against the time clock.
The backcourt of Batt, Olson and Destinee Bursch had 30 of the 43 points, with Minnesota State making nine assists on 15 field goals.
“I think we started out as the hungrier team,” Thiesse said. “That looked like what we want to see at the end of the season.
“We talked at halftime that we have to approach this like it was a 0-0, and we’ve done a pretty good job of starting the second half this season. We weren’t sharp to start the second half tonight, but when we got back to doing the things we needed to do, we were able to hold on.”
Bemidji State hit a couple 3-pointers to start the third quarter, and, taking advantage of some poor shooting by the Mavericks, the Beavers pulled within 53-48. Emily Herzberg, playing her first game after transferring from South Dakota State, hit a 3-pointer that helped Minnesota State maintain a 58-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bursch hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, but the Beavers were able to stay close. An 8-2 run pulled Bemidji State within 68-64 with two minutes to play.
But Batt hit a layup and two free throws to help the Mavericks hang on.
“Just being in those scenarios is good experience for us,” Thiesse said. “We’re playing a lot of younger players, and we have to be ready for those moments.”
Batt led the Mavericks with 22 points. Olson and Bursch both scored 13 points. Bursch and Batt each had five assists, and Bursch made four steals.
Saturday’s game against Minnesota-Crookston has been cancelled because the Minnesota-Crookston program is in COVID protocols.
The Mavericks (12-3, 8-3 in Northern Sun) make the North Dakota trip next weekend, playing at Minot State on Friday and Mary on Saturday.
“We’re just thankful we can play today,” Olson said. “A lot of games are getting cancelled so we’re going to practice (Saturday) so we can keep our routine.”
