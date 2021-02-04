MANKATO -- No. 11-rated Minnesota State took a 20-0 lead after five matches and rolled to a 26-10 victory over Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling match Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
Senior Trenton McManus (125 pounds), Brock Luthens (133), Kolbe O'Brien (141), Kyle Rathman (149) and Cooper Siebrecht (157) helped the Mavericks establish the 20-0 lead.
Trevor Turriff (174) and Dylan Butts (184) each won by decision for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks (4-1) close out the regular season on Thursday with a home dual against Wisconsin-Parkside.
The Free Press
