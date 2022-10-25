Brandon Meng was ready.
On the first play from scrimmage, the St. Clair/Loyola senior set the tone by running 60 yards for a touchdown, taking away much concern in the win-or-go-home football playoffs.
“It gives us momentum right from the start,” Meng said. “It gives confidence to the offense, which transfers to the defense.”
Top-seeded St. Clair/Loyola scored on five of the first eight offensive plays and defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AA football playoffs Tuesday at Loyola field. The Spartans also defeated WEM 68-6 three weeks ago.
After Meng’s long run and a PAT by Simon Morgan to start the game, the Spartans scored again on a 30-yard pass from Jake Sizer to Morgan for a 14-0 lead.
“It just puts everyone at ease,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said.
The defense, which yielded little in the game, scored on Josh Kann’s 20-yard interception return. On the Spartans’ next possession, the fifth offensive play, Meng swept the left end for a 17-yard touchdown, setting a team record with his 15th touchdown of the season.
The next offensive play for the Spartans was a 35-yard pass from Sizer to Lawson Godfrey to make it 35-0, still with 4:10 to play in the opening quarter.
The Spartans made it 42-0 before the end of the opening quarter. After a long run, Meng intentionally stepped out of bounds at the 1, allowing lineman Brandon Karels to score on the short run.
“It was a play that we put in this week in practice,” Meng said. “The offensive line works so hard, it was nice that he could get (a touchdown). It was the perfect opportunity.”
The Spartans’ final touchdown came on Dylan Blount’s 14-yard run, and Irie Hansen kicked the PAT for the 49-0 final.
“We wanted to clean up our game with no penalties or mistakes, and we did that,” Bosshart said. “I thought Jake threw the ball well, the receivers ran great routes, the running back did a nice job of getting through the holes.”
The Spartans had 413 yards of offense, with Meng running four times for 111 yards, going over the 2,000-yard mark for his career. Sizer was 3 of 3 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s good to get this first (playoff victory) because at this point, you screw up once and you’re done,” Meng said. “We’ll get ready for Saturday and hopefully keep this going.”
The Bucs (1-8) had only 14 yards of offense, with minus-42 yards rushing.
St. Clair/Loyola (9-0) hosts Blooming Prairie on Saturday. The Blossoms, who defeated Medford 20-14 on Tuesday, lost 31-26 to the Spartans at Loyola during the regular season.
“All year long, we’ve talked about playing the game that’s in front of you,” Bosshart said. “We got this first one, which was big because if you don’t, your season is over.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.