MANKATO — Minnesota State had run one play, had 14 seconds of possession time and ... led 14-0.
If you're looking for the perfect, and most unusual, way to start a must-win football game, the Mavericks found it Saturday.
"Leading 14-0 after 14 seconds is definitely a record here," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said.
The Mavericks started the game by recovering the opening kickoff in the end zone, then scored on their first offensive play to start a 45-24 victory over Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
On the opening kickoff, one of the Southwest Minnesota State returners called for a fair catch but didn't field the ball. The officials ruled the player had touched the ball, and another Southwest player stood in the end zone and watched as several Mavericks swarmed the ball, eventually recovered by Brock Galetich for a touchdown. Damian Chowaniec kicked the PAT, and Minnesota State led 7-0.
"Special teams are a huge part of the game," sophomore Joey Goettl said. "Special teams are an opportunity to score, just like offense and defense."
After a defensive stand at the 15, the Mavericks struck on their first offensive play, with Hayden Ekern connecting with Nyles Williams on a pump-and-go that covered 85 yards.
"It's win-or-go-home time," Williams said. "We knew we had to get it together (offensively). Right now, everyone is working hard and supporting each other. We know if we don't we're going to hear about it from the coaches."
The Mustangs recovered with 17 straight points to take the lead, but the Mavericks regrouped. Minnesota State scored on a 51-yard bubble screen from Ekern to Williams, beating an all-out blitz.
Then on the last play of the half, Ekern threw an 8-yard pass to D.J. Barber, who bobbled the ball and secured it at the horn for a 28-17 advantage.
"Southwest had a game plan to keep us off the field," Hoffner said. "There was nothing bigger than that touchdown right before halftime. That was the beginning of nailing the coffin."
Chowaniec booted a 39-yard field goal into a stiff breeze to make it 31-17, then the Mavericks put together a 99-yard, nine-play drive that ended with a 2-yard pass from Ekern to Tony Anger.
Following a blocked punt by Joey Goettl, Minnesota State added a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Randall to Isaiah Emanuel.
"Those are big momentum plays," Goettl said. "It's great when we can celebrate out there."
The Mavericks had 461 yards of offense, with 271 yards passing, and were 3 of 3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Shen Butler-Lawson had 119 yards rushing, with 89 yards in the second half.
Ekern completed 12 of 20 passes for 262 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Williams had four catches for 170 yards.
"Nyles' leadership is outstanding, and for him to stick around and be loyal and faithful to our program, I have a soft spot in my heart (for that)," Hoffner said. "He's taking to another level."
The Mavericks (8-2) wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a home game against Winona State (8-2). The winner will be the highest-seeded Northern Sun team in Super Region 4, at least as high as third. The loser possibly still gets into the NCAA playoffs, but a win cements that.
"It's always fun when you're winning," Williams said. "They have some different faces, a different coach. I'm eager to play those guys again."
