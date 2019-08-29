NEW ULM — The seniors at Minnesota Valley Lutheran seem to have experienced it all in football, from the thrills of a run to the section final as freshmen to an 0-9 season a year later.
The talk of a winless 2017 season long gone. Now, they talk about keeping the momentum of 2018.
“The guys we were looking to to step up really grabbed a hold of things in the second half of the year,” MVL coach Jim Buboltz said. “They’re building on that right now.”
The confidence and upbeat tone coming from Buboltz and his players after a week of practice is largely because of the personnel, particularly on offense, and senior Colton Collum plays a huge role.
The jack-of-all-trades running back finished 2018 with 110 yards on 25 carries and he caught 25 passes for 292 yards with a total of five touchdowns. On defense, he led MVL in tackles with 127 as a linebacker.
Carlos Ramirez is the Chargers’ leading rusher with 332 yards on 49 carries last year, and Collum is happy to share the load.
“I’m not a very greedy person, and Carlos is great at running back,” said Collum, who participated in a camp this summer at Penn State, a program known for linebackers. “Plus with all these seniors, we can spread the ball out a lot.”
The Chargers were eager to improve in 2018, but after three losses to start the season, MVL defeated Southland 12-0. It was MVL’s first win in almost two years, snapping a 13-game losing streak.
That started a stretch in which the Chargers won four out of six before they fell to Murray County Central 45-20 in the Section 3A semifinals.
“It started with our focus and intensity,” wide receiver/cornerback Mason Cox said. “We had that bad taste in our mouth from 2017, so we wanted to do better and give it all we got.”
Added senior wide receiver/cornerback Jace Marotz: “That 2017 season, we lost those first couple games and our confidence went down the drain. Last year, even though we lost our first three games, we still thought we could win every game.”
The Chargers are a combined 2-10 in the first half of the last three seasons, starting 0-2 in all three. Buboltz has emphasized the first three games this season: at Lakeview (Aug. 30), at Springfield (Sept. 6) and home against New Ulm Cathedral (Sept. 13).
“Those first three games are the most important,” Buboltz said. “We want to have a better start to the season and not just a good finish. We’ve always been a good second-half team, but we have to a better job at the start.”
Thrown directly into the mix is sophomore quarterback Luke Thompson. The Chargers have confidence in their young quarterback can help, with four receivers with more than 25 catches last season.
“He had a good year for on JV last year, and he’s savvy,” Buboltz said. “He’s good with the option, he’s good with the veer, and he has good feet. He has running skills and he makes good decisions and he’s getting better at throwing the ball.”
Buboltz said he’s excited about the Chargers’ offense, but the team’s success will depend a lot on the offensive line. It’s a seasoned group of seniors and juniors (Luke Petersen, Andy Muske, Ben Kelm, Noah Wellner and Anthony Hulke). Each lineman started at least seven games last year.
