MANKATO — Zach Kokoska hit a solo home run to start the first inning, and the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Waterloo 5-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The MoonDogs scored four runs in the fourth inning to lead 5-0 before Waterloo scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seven innings.
Zach Gilles had a hit and three RBIs. Dylan Phillips also picked up an RBI with a fielder’s choice.
Deylen Miley pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts Thomas Bruss pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.
The MoonDogs (2-9) play at Rochester tonight.
The Free Press
