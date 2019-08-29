NICOLLET — Under coach Tom Murphy, Nicollet football has not traditionally been about ball control.
Over his 26 years as the coach at Nicollet, Murphy has won a lot of games with a pass heavy offense that didn’t control time of possession.
The rise of running back Avery Northquest might make 2019 a bit more balanced.
“He was just a different runner during the second half of last season,” Murphy said. “I realize we need to get him more touches this year.”
After getting off to a slow start in 2018, Northquest began to take over games with a large workload out of the backfield down the stretch. His strong performance as both a running back and linebacker led to an all-district last season.
Northquest, who will join the United States Marine Corps following graduation next spring, is no stranger to pressure or high expectations. He also wrestles and stressed that the sports complement each other from a mental standpoint.
“I started to get more touches, so I knew I needed to come through,” Northquest said. “I’m confident I can handle the pressure, so I definitely embrace the bigger workload coming into this year.”
Murphy will have 24 players on the roster this fall. While that number is low even by nine-man standards, 17 of them will be juniors and seniors. He will return six starters on both sides of the ball.
Jon Mans is back as the starting quarterback, with Riley Hulke and Ben Radke back as his top targets in the receiving game. Mans tossed 20 touchdowns last season, while also adding five on the ground. The combination of Mans and Northquest should keep defenses honest.
Hulke, Northquest and Radke will also lead the defense. Northquest had 95 tackles a year ago, while Radke had 85. Hulke added 10 interceptions and returns as the leader in the secondary. Austin Gieseke and Nathan Duis will also be key pieces to the defense. Gieseke had seven sacks last season.
When it comes to improvements on defense, Murphy stressed a need to be more physical.
“If you try to stop everything on defense, you stop nothing,” Murphy said. “We need to really focus on stopping the run.”
One thing that should be improved coming into this season is continuity. Last season was Murphy’s first year back as head coach after taking a hiatus to watch his kids play college football.
Murphy now has a stronger relationship with many of the players and has been able to improve those relationships as a strength coach this summer.
“We’re not starting from square one,” Murphy said. “I’ve got a better feel for what we need to do better at this point.”
From an expectations standpoint, the Raiders just want a chance. Murphy makes sure to keep his team in the moment, but the big picture is always in the back of his mind.
“We just want to give ourselves a chance to win every game we play,” Murphy said. “Anything can happen if you get to a section final.”
