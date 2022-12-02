Minnesota State goaltender Keenan Rancier remembers his low point well.
While playing in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Victoria Grizzlies in 2018-19, he was pulled after allowing six goals on 12 shots to start a game.
The following night, with the usual starting goaltender still injured, Rancier was back between the pipes, but allowed five more goals in a 5-4 overtime loss.
“After that I got released by (Victoria),” Rancier said. “I ended up getting traded around a lot that year.”
Rancier played for three different teams as an 18-year-old that season, an experience that he admits made him question his future in the sport.
“Just going through that experience, I’d say the biggest thing from that was that it brought me to my faith,” Rancier said. “I learned that those trials were all there for a reason to help me really trust in God and his plan for me.
“I know throughout the whole way, he was there and really helped me through that.”
Things began to look up the following season in 2019-20, as he landed with Estevan of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Rancier spent the whole season there, posting a .912 save percentage over 48 games.
Despite the strong showing, he still had no Division I offers ahead of his final season of junior hockey eligibility.
Rancier wasn’t deterred by the lack of college interest.
He played his age-out season with Minot of the North American Hockey League and was solid again, posting a .911 save percentage in 44 regular-season games and a .939 mark in five postseason contests.
MSU was recruiting Rancier, but January came and went with no Division I offers.
Then, walking out of a team meal in Minot on a late-February night in 2021, Rancier’s phone lit up, and MSU associate head coach Todd Knott’s name was flashing across the screen.
Knott gave Rancier the news he’d fought so hard to hear. He finally had a Division I offer, and it would end up being the only one he got.
“I was doubting. ‘I don’t know if I’m going to get a Division I offer. It’s getting late in the season. I don’t know,’” Rancier said. “It all worked out in the end. I was blessed enough to come to a great program like here.”
Getting an offer to play at college hockey’s highest level was a step, but Rancier wanted more.
Coming in as a freshman last season, he knew he would be sitting behind three-time All-American Dryden McKay, and that fellow freshman Andrew Miller would also be in the mix.
Rancier still prepared like he was going to start every game.
MSU coach Mike Hastings noted Rancier was almost always one of the first players to arrive at morning workouts, despite knowing he was essentially the least likely player on the roster to be in the lineup on a given night.
When McKay was forced to miss a game last season due to illness, Rancier got his chance and played fantastic. He made nine saves in a 1-0 loss at Lake Superior State, including a few from point-blank range.
It ended up being his only start of the season, and he only made one appearance in relief the rest of the way.
“I knew if I wanted to have a chance, I was going to have to work extremely hard to try to get that chance,” Rancier said. “And even if I don’t get that chance, the biggest thing is being a good teammate and supporting not only Dryden, but everyone else.
“I’ve got to show up and be good at practice to help the players out.”
Coming into this season with McKay gone, Rancier knew nothing would be handed to him.
Miller was going to be battling for playing time, and incoming freshman Alex Tracy was fresh off winning USA hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year award, which goes to the top American goaltender at the junior level.
All three have embraced a type of healthy competition that’s rare in this era of college hockey, and a strong bond has been formed along the way. Rancier said the three goaltenders each participate in regular Bible studies together, and that’s there’s nothing but support for whoever gets to start on a given night.
“With there only being one net, all of us want to be in it. At the end of the day, we all push each other to get better,” Rancier said. “It’s in a loving kind of way. We want to see each other grow, and whosever in the net, we want to see that guy win the game.”
Lately, it’s been Rancier’s net. He’s started four straight games and has posted a .912 save percentage in that span.
That number doesn’t do him justice.
Rancier has made countless difficult saves during the stretch, and has helped the club pick up some key points at a time where they haven’t come easy.
In overtime on Saturday against Michigan Tech, he robbed the Huskies’ Brett Thorne with his right pad on what appeared to be a certain goal from just outside the paint.
MSU eventually won in a shootout.
“He’s been back there making saves he probably shouldn’t have.” MSU forward Ryan Sandelin said. “You look at Friday night, some of the Grade-A chances that Tech had, we could’ve easily walked out of that period down five, six goals. Instead we walked out of there down one. That’s a huge boost even when we’re not playing our best.
“We’re going to need that moving forward, and he’s continuing to prove himself at a high level.”
Rancier saw first-hand last season how a goaltender can galvanize a group, as MSU’s players wanted to win for McKay.
His hope is to continue earning that trust with more strong performances.
“I can’t do it without them,” Rancier said. “At the start of the year, there were a couple of goals I let in that cost us a couple games. I’m just very grateful to still have this opportunity, where, if I do get to play again ... just try to serve my teammates the best I can.”
Injury update
Hastings said forward Josh Groll, who has missed three straight games due to injury, will return to the lineup this weekend against Ferris State.
However, forward Sam Morton and defenseman Bennett Zmolek will both remain out this weekend, and aren’t expected to return prior to the holiday break, per Hastings.
MSU (8-5-1, 5-2-1 in CCHA) will host Ferris Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
