While Mankato East junior catcher Destiny Reasner’s offensive numbers aren’t staggering, her development as a solid receiver and her rapport with ace pitcher Kylinn Stangl have been instrumental in the top-ranked Cougars’ route to the Class AAA softball tournament.
“Destiny has meant so much for us all year,” Stangl said before Tuesday’s practice at Thomas Park. “She’s tremendous at framing pitches and she’s been blocking everything by giving up her body. She’s been putting the team before herself, and she’s been amazing behind the plate. We’re lucky to have her on the team.
“Before the season I knew I was going to have to build a good connection with my catcher because I was going to throw a lot more this year. That’s the biggest thing ever is to have a good connection with your catcher. I’ve been friends with her for years, but having that bond now is the key for the success we’ve been having now.”
Reasner, who spent her first two seasons splitting time between shortstop and catcher before taking over behind the dish last season, has hit .203 this season with 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored. She also came up with a huge sacrifice bunt in the Section 2AAA title game which allowed sophomore right fielder Maddy Beaty the opportunity to drive in the game’s lone run against New Prague.
“Destiny is really, really good defensively,” East coach Joe Madson said. “She’s as good a backstop as we’ve had as far as not letting balls go to the back stop. She’s also got a quick, strong throwing arm and I love what she’s been able to handling our pitchers. She hasn’t hit it as well as in previous years, but hitting is just an added bonus when you’re that good defensively.
“We’ve tried to get her to be a little louder because she’s such a quiet young lady. She’s a very athletic kid who has continued to come up and will continue to come up big for us.”
Reasner and her Cougar teammates open state tournament play Thursday at 11:15 a.m. against Rocori (14-9) at Caswell Park, and the soft-spoken Reasner is highly anticipating what might take place.
“It’s just fun catching Kylinn” Reasner said. “I feel we’ve grown so much together between this year and last year, both chemistry-wise and as friends, too. We’ve put a lot of work in and it’s great to see the results. I feel like we talk about things we can work on together. We take practice seriously and we are able to adjust very well to the way things are going.
“I’ve really improved my game by listening to others. I really like to frame pitches, but it really helps with Kylinn hitting her spots. I’ve been working a lot on throwing down trying to pick off runners. This team is always there for each other and the support we give each other is important. We don’t get down after an error because everyone makes mistakes. ... We’ve worked so hard for this.”
East (22-3) has relied on a trio of all-state players — senior shortstop Peyton Severmer, Stangl and senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs — for the bulk of the offense, but the balance of the lineup is also a threat. Jacobs, a speedy lead-off hitter, led the team with a .428 batting average and a .505 on base percentage while scoring a team-best 30 runs and stealing 26 bases.
Stangl, who has been clocked at 65 mph pitching, hit at a .422 clip with a team-best 28 RBIs, three home runs and 24 walks. Stevermer hit .388 with 25 RBIs, 25 runs scored and three homers while junior first baseman Hailey Petzel batted .328 with 23 RBIs, 20 runs scored and three homers.
“You certainly start with Peyton, Kylinn and Syd when you talk about our team, but we’ve got a lot of kids who have come through in the clutch for us,” Madson said. “We’ve had games where those three haven’t done much and someone else has come through both offensively and defensively. We don’t feel we have any weak spots and are pretty solid one through 10. You don’t get to be 22-3 with a top-heavy team.”
Beaty finished the regular season with a .333 batting average while four more players — freshman left fielder Emily Hacker (.282, 18 RBIs, 22 runs), sophomore infielder Jayda Swalve (.326, 13 RBIs, 13 runs), freshman second baseman Carlie Wendinger (.338, 18 RBIs, 16 runs) and senior infielder Tiegen Richards (.375, 12 RBIs) — have also contributed to the Cougars’ success.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The Giants have set a high standard the last few seasons.
In 2021, LSH won the Class AA state championship, and they followed that by winning the Class AA consolation title in 2022.
After a perfect run through Section 2AA, the Giants return to Caswell Park as the No. 1 seed in the Class AA tournament in 2023. Only one player graduated from last year’s squad and there are still a couple of key players from the 2021 team around hoping to collect another state title.
“We had a lot of kids new to the state tournament a year ago,” LSH coach Eric Lewis said. “Just understanding what that’s all about and how some of those games go.”
The Giants’ big edge is in the circle, and they’re led by two seniors who helped the team to the title in 2021.
Chloe Brandt is 15-5 with a 2.43 ERA and 145 strikeouts over 100.1 innings, while Rhyan Fritz has 50 strikeouts and a 1.85 ERA over 34.1 innings.
“Both of them, over the years of being in our program, have pitched big innings and have pitched in big games,” Lewis said. “They’re really calm in the moment. To be able to lean on either one of those two in the circle ... that’s a good problem to have.”
Fritz is having a monster season offensively, with a .588 batting average and 1.722 OPS. She also leads the team with nine homers, 46 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
The Giants (20-5) will open the Class AA tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday with a quarterfinal against Pequot Lakes at Caswell Park Field 5.
New Ulm Cathedral
The Greyhounds (18-5) knew the road to the state tournament in Section 2A went through Tomahawk Conference rival Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Cathedral lost to St. Mary’s twice in the regular season (3-2 and 4-0), before falling to them 6-4 in the Section 2A semifinals.
After that loss in the semis, the Greyhounds got a 6-0 win over Springfield in the elimination bracket, which earned them a fourth crack at SESM.
The Greyhounds beat the Knights 3-2 in the first game of the section final, before downing them 10-0 in the second game to secure a spot in the Class A tournament.
“I felt like every time we played them, we got a better read on their hitters, their defense and what their abilities were,” coach Jamie Kuehn said. “That gave us a lot of confidence that those were games we could win, even though two-in-a-row is hard to do.”
Megan Haala leads Cathedral in the circle. Over 113 innings, she’s 14-4 with a 1.85 ERA and 87 strikeouts. Offensively, Kiah Helget leads the team in home runs (4), batting average (.397) and runs scored (26).
It will be the Greyhounds’ first trip to state since 2019.
“We have nothing to lose. We’ve already climbed this huge kind of mountain beating St. Mary’s in two,” Kuehn said. “Our confidence is pretty good at this point.”
Unseeded Cathedral will take on Moose Lake/Willow River in the Class A quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park Field 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.