Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler has heard the talk: What’s wrong with the Mavericks?
Since the end of the season, five players have announced their intention to transfer, leaving a thin roster heading into a busier-than-expected recruiting season.
But Margenthaler said there is nothing wrong, and he looks at the changes as a positive.
“This is the new norm in college basketball,” he said. “With the transfer portal, and the NCAA allowing one transfer without having to sit out, this is what’s happening.
“We’ve had the same team for two years, and it was time for a change. These players decided to leave on their own so this is the position we’re in.”
Quincy Anderson and Devonte Thedford, two of the team’s top three scorers, were the biggest names to leave, but Shawn Hopkins, Ryland Holt and Noah Hart also have announced plans to transfer.
That leaves nine players on the roster.
The Mavericks only signed one high-schooler during the season, getting 6-foot-8 center Malcom Jones from Prior Lake. Last weekend, Isaiah Davis of We Are United Prep in Missouri said through social media that he had accepted a scholarship offer from Minnesota State.
“Malcolm is rated as the 10th best player in the state,” Margenthaler said. “He’s big and agile. He can score around the basket, and he can shoot the 3. He’s a man physically, which should give him the opportunity to play right away.”
Davis, a 6-6 wing, is originally from St. Paul and played at Minnehaha Academy.
“He’s an explosive athlete who can score at all three levels,” Margenthaler said. “He’s an alpha dog, and we haven’t had one of those for a while.”
Margenthaler said he expects guards Malik Willingham and Harrison Braudis, forwards Brady Williams and Kyreese Willingham and center Kelby Kramer to return.
Williams averaged 12.2 points annd 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the field. Malik Willingham averaged 9.7 points and shot 40.3% on 3-pointers, and Kramer averaged 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds with 51 blocked shots.
Braudis took over the point guard position late, averaging 7.6 points, and Kyreese Willingham averaged 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds with 25 steals.
The Mavericks finished 16-10 last season, starting out with seven victories before suffering some injuries and COVID issues in the second half of the season.
Margenthaler said there are more than 900 players in the Division I portal, with more than 1,000 in Division II.
There are 44 players from Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs, which is almost three per team.
“Everyone thinks they’re going to Division I right now,” Margenthaler said. “We just have to let the dust settle a little bit.”
Margenthaler said there will be a lot of recruits coming to campus in the next month, and he’s hoping to get four more players, maybe two transfers and two high-school players.
The recruiting game has changed so that it’s almost turned into junior college, where the best players might just stay a season or to before looking for other options at Division I.
“High school kids are being overlooked right now,” Margenthaler said. “Everyone is recruiting the portal kids right now.”
