MANKATO — Former Minnesota State standout Chris Reed has been selected for induction into the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame.
Reed, from Omaha, Nebraska, won two national championships in the shot put at the NCAA D-II meet and finished second twice. He won 13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and 11 All-American honors for outdoor and indoor track.
Reed also left his mark on the NCAA D-II record book as he posted two top-three throws at the time. He went 65-feet-10¼ for the No. 2 throw in indoor track, and he went 65-7, which at the time was No. 3 for outdoor track.
In outdoor track, he was an All-American in the shot put, discus and hammer throw as a junior and senior, and he swept those events at the conference meet in 2014.
Reed, an offensive tackle, was an All-American in football as a senior in 2014, helping the Mavericks to the national championship game. He started 46 games in four seasons.
He signed with Jacksonville of the National Football League as a free agent in summer of 2015 and has also played for the Miami Dolphins during the course of his professional career.
Reed joins national champion high jumper Jim Dilling as former Mavericks inducted into the USTFCCA Hall of Fame.
