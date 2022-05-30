When Jeff Reese retired from teaching and coaching at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in 2013, he knew he would coach again some day.
But he needed to take care of his wife, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and lived only 19 months. Needing a reason to get out of bed and stay active each day, Reese returned to coaching baseball at Mankato Loyola in 2016.
“Baseball has been very good to me,” Reese said. “I need to give back what I can.”
Last week, Reese, 67, moved into fourth place in state history for baseball coaching victories. His record stands at 538-283 in 40 seasons, with the first 35 years, and 457 victories, at NRHEG.
“It’s about longevity,” he said. “I don’t keep track of that stuff. It’s nice to have, but it’s not the reason I coach.”
Last week, Reese’s team picked up another postseason victory.
He’s enjoyed all of the wins, but the camaraderie of the hundreds of athletes he’s coached has been more rewarding. He’d rather hear from former players than talk about past victories.
He’s had to adjust his style over the last four decades, but baseball is still baseball.
“Back in the day, I had a handbook, and if players didn’t want to follow those rules, we didn’t want them on the team,” he said. “But I’ve softened up a bit. Coaches now have to understand personalities and player’ backgrounds. We’re all out here to be part of something.”
Sam Carlson is a young coach at Loyola, still learning how to get the best out of players. He’s watched Reese closely, drawing tips and listening to the many stories.
“I think this is what he looks forward to,” Carlson said. “Losing his wife was tough on him, but I think it was big for him to come to Loyola and big for Loyola to get a legendary coach.
“When he gets to practice, he’s always got a smile, and he says, ‘where else would you want to be?’ He’s a fun guy to be around.”
Reese hopes to continue coaching, though years of farming, teaching and coaching have taken their toll. Neuropathy and arthritis have made it tough to get around, but he gets energy from being around the kids and he feels like he still has something to contribute to their baseball experience.
“We all have the same goals, and we want the team to do well,” Reese said. “I’ll keep going, year by year. The practice and games are fun, and I’ve been at this long enough that I know most of the other coaches and officials, too.”
The Crusaders (13-6) are playing in the second round of the Section 2A playoffs at Sleepy Eye on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.