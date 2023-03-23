FARGO, N.D. — When Ondrej Pavel and David Silye line up against each other for a faceoff in the five-on-five portion of practice, it’s more than just the start of play.
An official puck drop may only occur a few times between the two centers each day and bragging rights are on the line.
“We like keeping score, even in practice,” Pavel said with a smile.
They’re also keeping score against their opponents and the results this season have been staggering. The Mavericks win the first battle better than any team in Division I, and it allows them to play their preferred style.
“It’s a pretty high emphasis before (each game),” Silye said. “Pregame video — we’re watching our faceoffs making sure we’re detailed, because it’s the only chance where you kind of get a set play. The rest of the game is kind of everywhere.
“It’s a chance to start with the puck.”
The importance of faceoffs is pretty intuitive and the Mavericks have always been good on draws under coach Mike Hastings.
However, a 2018-19 series split at North Dakota opened his eyes to how you can control a game if you dominate the circle. The Fighting Hawks went 107-46 on faceoffs against the Mavericks that weekend, and Hastings remembers feeling like MSU was always starting in the hole.
“They were really good on the dish,” Hastings said. “As a coach, you don’t like starting on defense ... every single time you’re in the defensive zone you start on defense — that’s frustrating.”
Not only did Hastings never want to go through a series like that again, he wanted to inflict the frustration he felt that weekend on opponents. In recent years, faceoffs have been a bigger focus in recruiting, game prep and practice and the results have followed.
At 59.9% (1,262-843), MSU leads the country by a comfortable margin over second-place Quinnipiac (57.2%), according to College Hockey News, which compiles faceoff data for each team. Third-place Penn State is all the way down at 55%.
Silye leads MSU at 62.9% (445-262), with Pavel just behind him at 61.1% (374-238). Brendan Furry has also been great at 57.4% (283-210).
The Mavericks also led the country in the category last season at 57.8%. They were third in 2020-21 (55.2%), second in 2019-20 (55.6%) and tied for 15th in 2018-19 (52.1%).
The 2018-19 North Dakota team that dominated MSU that weekend led the country at 57.1% that year, which the Mavericks bettered in each of the last two seasons.
MSU is now doing it to other teams, and opposing coaches have taken notice.
Ferris State coach Bob Daniels brought it up unprompted after MSU’s 7-2 win over the Bulldogs in the CCHA semifinals. The Mavericks went 61-33 on draws in that game.
St. Cloud State, MSU’s opponent in the first round of the West Regional Thursday, is tied for sixth in the country at 53.3%. According to MSU’s faceoff data, the Mavericks went 130-79 in a series against the Huskies in October.
“We have to narrow that a bit. If it goes 60-40 for them, they’re starting with the puck a lot more than we are,” Huskies’ coach Brett Larson said Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of our time focused on faceoffs, not just the centers, the other guys involved in those plays. It can’t be 60-40.”
A lot goes into winning and executing on faceoffs. The centers are the most important part of the equation, but all five players can play a role, especially on some of the set plays Hastings likes to draw up in the offensive and defensive zones.
Most centers are better at winning with their backhand, but Hastings pushes his guys to be comfortable winning on the forehand, as well as with their feet.
Due to their size, Pavel (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) and Furry (6-1, 196 pounds), like to win with muscle. Silye isn’t as big (5-11, 184 pounds), but Pavel marvels at his technique and tries to emulate it.
“For me and Furry, we have a higher power output, but it’s hard to get as deep and as wide as Dave,” Pavel said. “He has an unbelievable stance ... he’s got the leverage.”
The battle in the dot isn’t just fought on the ice. The film room is also a key front, and it’s been a huge point of emphasis for MSU.
Pavel, Silye and Furry each said they make it a point to study the specific centers they’ll be going against prior to each weekend.
“I believe that you’ve got to adjust depending on who you’re going against,” Pavel said. “There’s some guys who are really strong. They’re not really finesse, they just try to rip your hands off.
“You’ve got to play a little bit different against them than some guys who are a little bit lighter, but they are very skilled and try to out-technique you.”
While Pavel and Silye have been centers most of their lives, Furry played exclusively on the wing until he got to MSU.
Hastings told Furry the plan was to make him a center his freshman year. He missed that season with a shoulder injury, but said he learned a lot about draws from Marc Michaelis and Nick Rivera. Going against Pavel and Silye has helped make Furry a strong faceoff guy in a short amount of time, but he acknowledged film study can often be the difference in a particular matchup.
“It’s always smart to go and take a look at what their centers do and what they pride themselves on. What they’re comfortable with,” Furry said. “You may be able to catch them off guard with something uncomfortable and take advantage of that. It really does come down to the details.”
Defense has been at the heart of MSU’s rise to national prominence. No team has kept the puck out of its own goal better than the Mavericks over the last half-decade.
Having a three-time All-American goaltender in Dryden McKay has been the most high profile part of that, but McKay’s dominance didn’t happen in a vacuum.
MSU has ranked second, first, first, second and second, respectively, in shots on goal allowed per game the last five seasons.
Opposing teams can’t shoot or score if they don’t have the puck, and it’s hard to get the puck when you’re constantly losing the first battle.
“Possession numbers — if you’ve got the puck, they don’t, which then allows you to put the onus on them to defend,” Hastings said. “The more they have to defend — I always got a lot more tired defending than I did when we were playing offense.”
Five things to know
The third-seeded Mavericks (25-12-1) will play second-seeded St. Cloud State (24-12-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional at 4:02 p.m. Thursday at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota. The game can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and can be seen on ESPNU.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Silye healthy: Silye, the CCHA Forward of the Year, left Saturday’s CCHA championship game with an injury, briefly returned, and then left again for good. At his media availability Wednesday, Hastings said Silye is “all good” to play against the Huskies and that he was cleared shortly after the game Saturday.
“We just want to make sure we’re doing the right things, that’s why he was held out,” Hastings said.
2. A quick turnaround: Coming off an emotional come-from-behind victory in the CCHA championship game Saturday, the Mavericks are facing a quick turnaround with a Thursday afternoon game. Hastings isn’t too concerned, as the Mavericks dealt with an even tougher turnaround after the 2022 CCHA championship game. MSU had to play an 11 a.m. Thursday game at Albany, New York, at the East Regional, which was five days after an even crazier conference title game that included an hour delay.
“We got on a bus, we didn’t get on a plane,” Hastings said. “The travel wasn’t taxing. It’s great that we’re turning around and playing on Thursday at a place that we could drive to.”
3. A familiar foe: The Mavericks and Huskies have played five times over the last three seasons, with St. Cloud going 4-1. SCSU won a pair of one-goal games on Oct. 21-22 (3-2 and 4-3). Both contests were tied in the third period.
“I think that weekend, we played good hockey. A couple of little mistakes cost us in the end,” MSU defenseman Jake Livingstone said. “If we clean that up, I think we dominated them on Saturday night (Game 2).”
4. A key matchup: The Minnesota State power play ranks first in Division I at 28.10%, while the Huskies penalty kill is 55th at 76.1%. Larson said the Huskies are well aware of MSU’s prowess with the man-advantage and have spent a lot of time studying the unit this week.
“The numbers aren’t where we’d like them to be for sure overall,” Larson said. “If you look at our game when it’s gotten tight, when it’s big moments, our guys have stepped up.”
5. Scouting the Huskies: St. Cloud, which ranks sixth in the Pairwise, has nonconference sweeps over MSU, St. Thomas and Wisconsin on its resume. The Huskies won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff last weekend, defeating North Dakota in the semifinals and Colorado College in the final. St. Cloud, which won a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinals series over Minnesota Duluth in three games Mar. 10-12, has now played five games over the past two weeks, while the Mavericks have played two. Jami Krannila (21-19—40), Grant Cruikshank (22-13—35), Zach Okabe (17-18—35) and Veeti Miettinen (11-23—34) lead the Huskies in scoring.
