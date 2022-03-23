ALBANY, N.Y. — When Cade Borchardt, Julian Napravnik and Nathan Smith cross Riverfront Drive and head into the Don Brose Training Center for practice each day, especially on a Monday, they’re each hoping it’s going to be there: that familiar blue practice jersey in their respective locker stalls.
And why wouldn’t they be? Those matching blue jerseys foreshadow yet another weekend of playing together, which has been a very productive arrangement for Minnesota State.
Arguably the most productive in Division I.
“Every time we come in the locker room and see that we’re together, we’re excited,” Napravnik said. “We’ve been together for two years and that’s probably the most exciting duo I’ve ever played with.”
Added Smith: “Coming in here and seeing the blue jerseys … it’s definitely something to look forward to every day.”
The numbers speak for themselves.
Smith and Napravnik are tied for second in Division I in points with identical stat lines: 18 goals, 31 assists, 49 points. Borchardt isn’t far behind with 40 points (15-25—40).
Combined, they’re a staggering plus-97.
Just looking at the raw numbers doesn’t do their brilliance justice, although it's no surprise their respective goal totals are so similar.
To see them play is a master class in puck movement and anticipation that routinely generates tap-in goals and leaves opposing defenders looking bewildered and silly.
There’s simply no pass or passing sequence that Napravnik, Smith and Borchardt can’t imagine and execute.
“They’re unpredictable,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “They can see things that others can’t; they can see things maybe a step ahead at times.
“When they’re playing with pace, that vision and then an ability to break somebody down 1-on-1 or get it into a 2-on-1 … they’re comfortable at that. They've got poise.”
Shooting more has been a point of emphasis for all three, and Hastings has been happy with the progress. Borchardt’s shots on goal per game are way up, going from 1.8 per game in 2020-21 to 2.9 this season. Smith and Napravnik have also seen jumps this year, going from 2.2 to 2.7 and 3.0 to 3.4, respectively.
Despite that, they still don’t follow the typical top-line formula.
They’ve instead managed to become the most productive line in the nation without a go-to goal-scorer, finding a seemingly perfect balance that’s allowed each of them to maintain their creative identities, while also looking to shoot just a bit more.
“I think we all have a finishing side to our game, but we’re all pass-first,” Borchardt said. “Sometimes, I know coach gets mad and tells us to shoot a little bit more.”
Added Hastings: "I’ll use a (duo) like Jake Jaremko and Reggie Lutz. Jake was the passer, Reggie was the shooter. These guys are becoming difficult to defend because they can do both.”
Those fancy passes and the chemistry that makes them possible is always a work in progress, no matter how many weeks of practice they spend together in those blue jerseys.
All three pointed to communication as the key, even if it's not going well or a critique is in order.
“We watch film, we stay after practice, we’re constantly communicating with each other (about) certain plays and certain moments,” Smith said. “We’re just like `hey, I was open here or I was open there.’ Or, ‘hey, instead of doing this, you could’ve done that.’ … We‘re always trying to be better than the last play.
"I think we’re good about that. Just kind of keeping on each other about what we like and what we could’ve done in a certain situation.”
The trio also has chemistry away from the rink.
For Borchardt and Smith, the conversations really don't ever stop, as they can just continue them at dinner or while sitting around the living room at night.
The juniors have lived together for two years, which gives them ample time to discuss what's going right, and more importantly, what needs to improve.
"We've started a really good bond, and I think it's just kind of translated to the ice with communication and knowing where each other is," Borchardt said. "We're always talking hockey, away from the rink even."
With the NCAA Tournament upon them, Borchardt, Napravnik and Smith are trying to soak in every minute of the experience.
Though each of them has eligibility remaining next season, it's very possible they'll play their final games together in the coming weeks. Smith's NHL rights were traded from Winnipeg to Arizona on Monday, and it seems he'll have a chance to make the jump to the next level at season's end. Napravnik is a fourth-year senior, who could also look to play professionally.
Looking back on their favorite memories, one game and period stand out: the third period of last season's first-round NCAA Tournament game.
With another early exit seeming dangerously close, Hastings constantly went to the Napravnik-Smith-Borchardt line down the stretch, and they delivered.
Smith cut MSU's deficit to 3-2 at 14:54 of the third, and Borchardt tied it at 18:58. Ryan Sandelin eventually scored the game-winner in overtime.
“My legs were jello at that time. I don’t even remember how long our shift was at that time, but it was a long time,” Smith said of Borchardt's goal. “That was something that I’ll definitely remember forever."
Last season's NCAA Tournament was where they introduced themselves to the college hockey world, but it's safe to assume they won't sneak up on anyone this time around.
That's just fine, as teams have been trying and failing to stop them all season.
The Mavericks are four lines deep, but make no mistake ... Hastings is going to lean on his top line.
"You want guys that don't wilt under the light, and they don't," Hastings said. "I think that's what makes them good … they're confident but not cocky."
Added Borchardt: "This is right where we want to be and this is why we play. We can really make a statement and do something big for the community of Mankato. As a group, this is where we build memories together."
Five things to know
The top-seeded Mavericks (35-5-0) will play fourth-seeded Harvard (21-10-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's East Regional at 11:00 a.m Thursday at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. An early start: The 11 a.m. puck drop isn't something the Mavericks, or any team, is used to, with regular-season games almost always being at night. MSU held late-morning practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes of making the adjustment.
"I don't think it's a big deal at all, we're not making excuses this time of year," MSU captain Wyatt Aamdot said. "Getting used to it might help some guys out a bit, but at the end of the day, hockey is hockey."
2. Bouncing back: It's been just five days since the Mavericks won arguably the most bizarre college hockey game ever played. MSU eventually won the CCHA playoff championship despite having what appeared to be the game-winning goal disallowed after a delay of about an hour. The Mavericks have moved on, and Aamodt made sure it didn't take long. At some point during the delay while Hastings was speaking with CCHA officials and Bemidji coach Tom Serratore about what was going to happen, Aamodt took off his conference title hat and threw it into the middle of the locker room. When Hastings returned from all the conferencing, everybody's hat was in the middle.
"(I) just said 'alright, let's do it the right way if we're going to have to go back out,'" Aamodt said. "In a situation like that, there's no time for complaining and negative energy."
3. A few familiar faces: Harvard forwards Sean Farrell and Nick Abruzzese each played for Team USA at the Olympics last month, so Hastings and Smith, who were also part of the team, got to know them fairly well. Smith said he roomed with Abruzzese in Beijing.
"He's a good dude … super smart player," Smith said of Abruzzese. "I think he's a center so I'll be matching up with him in the draws a little bit. I know he's strong on those. He's super skilled."
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won 15 straight games, which ties a program record that was set between the conclusion and start of the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. MSU has lost just once since November and has won 24 of its last 25 games. The Mavericks enter the NCAA Tournament with plenty of confidence given their dominant second half, and haven't had to answer questions about the first-round struggles of past years after last season's Frozen-Four run. They'll look to draw on that experience.
"When we came up short multiple times previous to last year, I think it helped us prepare and gave us a little bit of a callused look, so once we were able to get through, I thought we moved right on to the next game," Hastings said. "That's what we have to do now. This is a new season, it's in a new region, it's a new area. … This is a whole different ball game."
5. Scouting the Crimson: Harvard is the youngest team in Division I with an average age of 21.2, and its roster contains 11 NHL draft picks. The Crimson qualified for the NCAA Tournament with an overtime upset in the ECAC championship game against Quinnipiac, a No. 2 seed in the Northwest Region. They are currently tied for 17th in the PairWise rankings, so they needed the victory to get in. MSU and Harvard have never played and have no common opponents this season. The Crimson have only played four games against teams in the NCAA Tournament this season, going 2-1 against the Bobcats and losing in overtime to Northeastern. The line of Farrell (9-17—26), Abruzzese (9-23—32) and Matthew Coronato (18-17—35), all of whom average over a point per game, has recorded 15 points combined in their last two games.
"For us, we've just got to be aware of time and space and making sure we're not creating opportunities for them offensively," Hastings said. "They're good enough to do that on their own."
