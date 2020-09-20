South-central Minnesota high schools appear to support bringing back football and volleyball this fall, although many questions remain unanswered.
Seventeen of 24 area activities directors responded to an informal survey this week that simply asked if they favor a return to fall seasons for football and basketball.
Nine of the 16 activities directors said yes, while three said no at this time.
The others weren’t committing to a position. They have too many questions about schedules, postseason play and COVID-19 protocols and testing.
“We want to give our kids the best opportunity to compete,” Maple River activities director Dustin Drager said. “Activity directors want to see kids doing activities, but it’s going to be a tight schedule and there’s a lot of things that have to get done in a short amount of time.
“We put a high priority on education so we’re going to do everything we can to keep students, staff and parents safe. Education is better when students are in school.”
The Minnesota State High School League, which on Aug. 4 postponed those sports until March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is holding a special meeting Monday to discuss reversing that decision. In August, the vote was 12-6 to play football in the spring, while the decision on volleyball took a couple of votes after a 9-9 tally on the first attempt.
A statewide survey was taken last week to gauge the interest and discuss concerns of switching back to fall seasons for all Minnesota high schools.
There are certainly many issues to be worked out, most of which fans don’t realize when plans shift quickly.
One area activities director said he was in favor of completing the football and volleyball seasons this fall if the spring sports are returned to their traditional seasons and not run into the summer. He also cautions against football and volleyball, if reinstated this fall, running too late to affect the winter sports.
Some ADs are concerned about trying to squeeze a meaningful season into such a short time period. This would normally be Week 3 of an eight-week regular season for football, and weather will soon become an issue, especially if a postseason event is also a part of the plan.
There would need to be an extended time to allow athletes to practice before any football and volleyball games could take place, although the MSHSL has allowed those teams to have a fall practice period that might ease some of the conditioning concerns.
The schedule for other fall sports includes only conference or section opponents. Will fans be allowed, and if not, how will some schools cover the cost of competitions with already-strained budgets?
Officials need to be lined up, something activities directors often do nearly a year in advance. But some officials have already taken some assignments in Iowa, some have yet to register with the MSHSL because they didn’t think there would be a fall season, and others have simply decided not to work games during the pandemic, which will likely force some creative scheduling rather than the traditional Friday night games.
As for the health protocols, there is concern about community spread, as with all sports. Locker rooms are generally off limits to larger groups, such as a football team, and additional busses would likely be necessary for transportation. With football, there is more equipment that is generally stored at the school, which creates additional health concerns.
There is also discussion about procedures if a player or coach tests positive, forcing postponements or cancellations, and what it would take to return to competition.
And what about those kids who tried a new sport this fall? Will they honor the commitment to teammates to finish the season and start football or volleyball late or will they quit the current sport if football and volleyball begin soon?
Drager, who also is the football coach at Maple River and district football coordinator, said it would be best, if all the health and safety precautions are in place, to play football in the fall because the current plan of a March start will likely be disrupted by weather.
“We’re usually shoveling snow off the track still in April,” he said.
James Bernau, activities director at Nicollet, said he was fine with the MSHSL’s decision to postpone fall activities, though pushing other sports into the summer creates come issues.
But he’s been working at scheduling, lining up officials and creating a streaming service for games for spring football and fall seasons, and those plans might have to come together more quickly. He said he’s concerned that a small community such as Nicollet can see a quick spike in the infection rate that would shut down the schools, creating a schedule gap at another school.
“If there is a chance that we get to play, we’ll make it work,” Bernau said. “It’s not an easy decision (to restart football and volleyball seasons). We’re resilient, but safety is always the first thing. Social distancing is a direct contradiction to athletics so we need to follow the medical guidance.”
Waseca, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva are currently doing distance learning and have suspended athletics for two weeks or until the number of positive cases comes down. Mankato schools were close to the threshold recently, but numbers have been decreasing.
The Madelia school board recently voted to stay hybrid, despite a recommendation by health officials to go to distance learning in a couple of weeks.
