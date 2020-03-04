When they went to the state tournament two years ago, the younger players on the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team felt like it would be the start of string of multiple appearances at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
But last season, the top-seeded Cougars were knocked out of the section semifinals, proving that, when it comes to sports, nothing is inevitable.
“Last year was really an early exit for us,” senior forward Matthew Salzle said. “We had plans of going to state. … It was just more motivation coming into my senior year.”
East/Loyola set its sights on getting back to state this year, never wavering from its goal despite a streaky, up-and-down regular season.
Today, the Cougars are back in the state tournament and will open against defending Class A champion St. Cloud Cathedral at 11 a.m.
“It was definitely a big factor this year,” junior Jake Kanzenbach said. “I think that we all were hungry to get back there. … I think we were always in the moment, ready to play the game we were in, but the end goal was always to go to state.”
Playing a challenging schedule, the Cougars entered the postseason with a losing record of 11-13-1. Still, they thought they were the best team in Section 1A. Others thought differently, and they were given the fourth seed for the tournament.
Coach Adam Fries said he told his team “they were the best No. 4 seed in any section in the state.”
The Cougars showed that by knocked out defending section champ Minnesota River in their first game to advance to the Rochester Recreation Center where they upset top-seeded Dodge County in the semifinals before defeating rival Mankato West, the second seed, a week ago in the championship game.
“I thought we were the best team in that section last year, too,” Fries said. “That doesn’t always mean the best team wins. That was kind of our mantra this year: ‘We’re not seeded (No. 1) so people don’t think we’re the best team.’ So that expectations are gone. Now the expectation is: We gotta go work hard if we’re going to get there.”
Two years ago, the Cougars were bounced out of the first round of the state tournament by Mahtomedi 4-2. Then, in consolation play at Mariucci Arena, they defeated Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 in overtime before losing to Thief River Falls 5-1.
East/Loyola would love to win their opener and remain in St. Paul this year, but it has a tough task today.
St. Cloud Cathedral is the tournament’s second seed and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class A. The Crusaders (23-3-1) also defeated the Cougars 9-3 in a St. Cloud holiday tournament on Dec. 28.
“I think playing them earlier in the season, it takes a fear out of our guys, if any of our younger guys had fear,” junior defenseman Brett Borchardt said. “So I think we’re ready to go, ready to prove ourselves and do a lot better this time.”
The Crusaders are a loaded team with three players committed to Division I college programs: forwards Nate Warner (Minnesota) and Jack Smith (Minnesota Duluth) and defenseman Reid Bogenholm (Air Force).
That group doesn’t even include leading scorer Blake Perbix, a Mr. Hockey finalist who has 85 points, including 29 goals.
Warner has 29 goals and 68 points, and Smith has 23 goals and 42 points in just 14 games.
East/Loyola has some high scorers, too, including junior forward Layten Liffrig, who has 31 goals and 72 points, and Salzle, who has 32 goals and 61 points.
Liffrig, Kanzenbach and Borchardt were among five freshmen on the last East/Loyola team to go to state.
“The lights will be a lot less bright,” Liffrig said. “We won’t be starstruck, and we’ll be ready to play right away.”
Salzle, the lone Loyola student on the team, said he’s glad his final high school hockey games will be played at the state tournament.
“For me it’s a really nice experience to go one more time, and hopefully they can come back next year and go again,” he said.
