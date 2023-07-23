A cloud of uncertainty overtook the Minnesota State men’s hockey program when long-time head coach Mike Hastings left for Wisconsin in late March.
Just a few days after that, surprise bordering on shock was added to that uncertainty when the heir apparent, associate head coach Todd Knott, declined a chance to become MSU’s next head coach. Knott decided to follow Hastings to Wisconsin.
Soon after Knott’s departure, four key returners entered the transfer portal.
For the veteran players left behind, it was uncharted territory, as they were accustomed to life in one of the most stable programs in Division I.
“We didn’t really know what was going to happen. It was kind of nerve-wracking, no one really knew what was going on,” said MSU senior forward Connor Gregga. “We all stayed patient and tight as a group. I think we did a good job of maintaining that and not making any rash decisions for the guys that came back.”
Eleven days after Hastings left, Luke Strand was named head coach.
Ever since then, that cloud of uncertainty has been dissipating.
“As soon as he started talking to us, we were like ‘yeah — this guy is the real deal.’ He seems like a really awesome guy,” said MSU senior forward Tanner Edwards of Strand. “His reputation and his past work speaks for itself.
“I think it was a great hire. It’s exactly what this program needs to be successful in the future.”
Since Strand took over April 10, no returning players have entered the transfer portal.
A mass exodus seemed like a possibility after the first four entered, but Strand immediately had individual meetings with the remaining 17 returners after being hired, convincing each of them to stay with the program.
“He was very confident in his abilities and that made the guys feel a little bit better. We all thought he was a great guy right off the bat,” Gregga said. “He kind of told us his mission and the culture he wanted to see, and we were all kind of on board right from Day 1. We were excited to be a part of it.”
Strand is also embracing the returners and things that have made the program successful in the past.
Under Hastings, MSU did a six-week summer session each year. Coaches can’t be on the ice, but it’s a chance for the players to skate and lift together. Many players feel the team-building aspect of the session is as important as the training.
Strand said the college programs he’s been at in the past haven’t done such a session, but he asked the returners for their thoughts on continuing the tradition. The players wanted to do it again and Strand agreed it was a great idea.
The session is just coming to a close and has been a resounding success.
“This summer session for sure is the most important, just because we’ve had so many new faces come in,” Gregga said. “I think we’ve done a really good job making everyone feel as comfortable as possible and excited to show up to the rink.”
Added Edwards: “It’s good for the freshmen to get their feet under them and to settle in a little bit. ... I really love what I’ve seen.”
There’s no lack of motivation for MSU’s returning players.
The team’s top nine scorers from last season are gone, so big-time roles are available throughout the lineup. That was evident throughout the summer session, as Gregga and Edwards acknowledged there was a lot of competition.
After a long offseason filled with off-ice drama and storylines, real hockey games in October can’t come soon enough.
“I’ve been itching for a couple months now, especially not playing a lot last year,” Edwards said. “Hopefully coming back here in August, we’ll hit the ground running and really get after it.”
