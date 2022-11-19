MANKATO — Now that the Mankato West football team has advanced to the Class AAAAA semifinals, senior defensive lineman Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger allows himself to remember the last time he played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Just running out onto the field at the Bank, it was one of the most incredible things I’ve done in my life,” Fontaine-Wendinger said. “You can’t recreate that feeling. There’s nothing like it.”
West (11-0) takes on Rogers (9-3) in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA playoffs, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams met in the state semifinals last season, with West winning 42-7 to advance to the championship game and a 24-10 victory over Mahtomedi.
“We know what (Rogers likes) to do,” said Fontaine-Wendinger, one of only four starters to return this season. “Schemes don’t change much year to year. We beat them last year, and we’re confident we can do it again this year.”
The Scarlets are coming off a dramatic 20-17 victory over Rochester Mayo in the state quarterfinals, scoring the wining touchdown with 15 seconds to play on a 14-yard pass from Bart McAninch to Brody Koberoski.
“I think it shows the guys that you’re never out of a game,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “Down two scores in the fourth quarter, they kept working. They know anything’s possible if you keep fighting.”
Helget said that Rogers has a run-dominant offense, only attempting a handful of passes in a game. West has allowed just 57.3 yards rushing per game and 2.5 yards per carry.
“I like the way that fits with what we do,” Helget said. “We try to stop the run.
“We have some matchups that we like, and I’m sure they’re saying the same thing.”
The West defense is led by linebackers Ty Neils and Carter Mihm. Neils has 81 tackles, with seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss, and Mihm has 52 tackles.
“Our defense has been very good,” Fontaine-Wendinger said. “The offense has been able to get it done when we needed it. We’ve had good chemistry on our team, and when you have that, things usually go well.”
McAninch has completed 163 of 244 passes for 2,138 yards with 27 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jackson Froderman is the top rusher with 824 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, with nine touchdowns, while Jalen Smith has a team-high 39 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.
Most of the West team got on the field last year when the Scarlets played semifinal and championship games at U.S. Bank Stadium, many on special teams. But Helget isn’t worried that his players will get star-struck by the big stage.
“It will be fun,” Helget said. “I think the kids will handle the situation well.”
Fontaine-Wendinger said he’s been reminding teammates that it will be hot inside the stadium, and hydration will be important. It’s going to be loud, and it’s important to control your emotions.
“Playing at the Bank, it’s the ultimate for high school football,” Fontaine-Wendinger said. “When you make it there, you’re one of the best teams. It’s rewarding to get there because most teams never get to touch the field at the Bank.”
