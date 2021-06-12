MANKATO — There isn't much Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Toryn Richards hasn't done or experienced in her prep sports career.
Whether she's slamming down a kill, hitting a 3-pointer, or vaulting herself 10-plus feet into the air, Richards has had a decorated career in each of her three sports: volleyball, basketball and track and field.
She's been to the state tournament in each, and placed as high as second at the 2019 volleyball tournament, but there's one thing she hasn't done.
"I'm looking for that win ... it would mean a lot," Richards said.
Richards will have that chance next weekend after winning both the pole vault (10-feet-2) and high jump (5-2) at the Section 2A meet Saturday at Todnem Field.
The top two individuals in each event, as well as the top two relays, qualify for the state meet.
It's hard to find a high school athlete who's been more impacted by the coronavirus pandemic than Richards.
After winning in the quarterfinals, her 2020 basketball state tournament was cut short just hours before tip-off in the semifinals, as the pandemic was coming to the forefront. Then, like all spring athletes, she didn't get a track season in 2020.
Richards, who placed seventh and fourth in the pole vault at the 2018 and 2019 state meets, respectively, admits it's taken some time to get back into track after missing a year.
She hasn't reached her personal record of 11-0 yet this season but feels she's in a good place ahead of the state meet, her last high-school competition before moving on to compete in both volleyball and track and field at Minnesota State next year.
"Even during quarantine, I was still lifting everyday, I was vaulting," Richards said. "I'm really proud of my success and can't wait for what my future holds."
Among other top area athletes competing at West on Saturday was Maple River junior Ethan Fischer.
At the 2019 Class A meet, Fischer placed second in the discus with a top mark of 158-10, but after an offseason of working tirelessly on his own, the 6-8, 265-pounder has taken it to a whole new level.
"I guess I really couldn't tell what my technique was looking like because I didn't have anybody to really help me videotape it like a coach would," Fischer said of his offseason workouts. "I just based it off of distance and continued to get stronger."
After setting a personal record in the discus in the first meet of the season at 162-5, Fischer has kept climbing.
His hard work culminated with another discus PR Saturday — an impressive 179-8, more than 35 feet ahead of second place.
For Fischer, the plan at state is simple.
"The goal is to hopefully get first and to PR while doing that," he said.
Other qualifiers
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Lauren Dimler won the 110-meter hurdles (15.74), 300 hurdles (46.72) and long jump (17-1).
Le Sueur-Henderson's Emily Sullivan took the wheelchair 100 dash (33.45), wheelchair 200 dash (1:22.77) and wheelchair shot put (10-10 1/2).
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet's Emily Lorentz finished second in the discus (123-6) and shot put (37-9 3/4). LCWMN's Grace Moeller was second in the 1,600 run (5:19.22).
St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran's Madison Daly won the 800 run (2:25.47) and was second in the pole vault (9-8).
Tri-City United's 4x800 relay team finished second (10:19.26), while the LCWMN 4x400 relay also took second (4:17.73).
On the boys side, Loyola's Aidan Gravelle won the wheelchair 100 dash (17.56), wheelchair 1,600 (4:27.77), wheelchair 200 dash (33.31) and wheelchair discus (47-11). Loyola's Simon Morgan won the 110 hurdles (15.61).
Jordan Meyer of TCU finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.88) and 300 hurdles (41.92). Teammate Marco Reyes was second in the 400 dash (52.23).
Sibley East's Zach Pazdernik was second in the long jump (19-6 1/2), and the Wolverines' Jackson Burdorf was second in the shot put (143-7). Sibley East's 4x800 relay (8:31.64) and 4x400 (3:36.45) each finished second.
Caleb Rivera of St. James Area took second in the 1,600 run (4:32.39), and the Saints' 4x800 relay won (8:21.76).
In the pole vault, JWP's Jacob Cahill (12-7) and Jack Cahill (11-7) finished first and second, respectively.
LSH's Dylan Novak won the 300 hurdles (41.52) and took second in the 200 dash (23.57).
Blue Earth Area's 4x100 relay was second at 45.49.
The state meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
