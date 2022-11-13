MANKATO — At 4-2, the Minnesota State football team faced the daunting task of needing to win five straight games, two on the road, to have any chance of qualifying for the NCAA playoffs.
On Sunday, the Mavericks were back in the postseason, riding a five-game winning streak, and will host a playoff game on Saturday.
“We’re doing some things a lot better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “Motivation is a really big thing, and this team has been focused on winning a couple of championships, which we did. Now, can we refocus on the next challenge, which is to win playoff games?”
Minnesota State (9-2) was seeded third in the Central Region and will host Wayne State (9-2) at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. Wayne State is the last team to defeat the Mavericks, having won 41-33 on Oct. 8 at Wayne, Nebraska.
“It’s a tough matchup,” Hoffner said. “They’re the only team that’s beaten us in both of the last two years. They have one of the better quarterbacks in our league who’s a very gifted runner and passer. He’s the type of playmaker at that position that it takes to win championships. We’ll have to have our A game to stay competitive.”
Undefeated Angelo State is the top seed in the region and will get a bye in the first round. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines was second and will host Colorado State-Pueblo.
Minnesota State is the highest-seeded team from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference; Bemidji State was fourth and will host Winona State on Saturday.
The Mavericks finished off the regular season on Saturday with an impressive 40-13 win over Winona State at Blakeslee Stadium, earning co-championships for the Northern Sun and South Division.
“Every year, the culture of your football team is different,” Hoffner said. “It takes a while for leaders to step up and take charge of the team and its future.”
This will be the 13th time that the Mavericks have played in the NCAA tournament, owning a 14-12 record in those games.
The Mavericks went to the national championship game in 2019, then the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic. Last season, Minnesota State slumped to 6-5 and missed the playoffs.
“Getting in is really big for our program, our history, our tradition,” Hoffner said. “This is the 10th time in the last 14 seasons that we were undefeated at home, and that’s what it takes to get into the playoffs. I believe we’re playing a lot better than we were early in the year, but you’re only as good as your next step.”
