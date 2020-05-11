MANKATO -- Former Minnesota State and Mankato East pitcher has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bandits for the 2020 National Pro Fastpitch season, team officials announced Monday afternoon.
“I am so excited to be coming back to Chicago and so grateful for the coaches and front office for giving me the opportunity,” Ries said in a statement. “There is nothing better than being a part of Bandit Nation, and I can’t wait to put on that uniform again!”
Ries, going into her fourth season with the NPF, returns to Chicago for a second stint with the Bandits after being traded to the Aussie Peppers in 2019. The Peppers announced this spring that they would not being playing in the NFP this summer.
In seven starts and 18 appearances with the Bandits in 2018, she had six wins and one save over 38.1 innings, striking out 22 with a 1.83 earned-run average.
“We’re extremely excited to have Coley back with us in Rosemont,” Bandits AGM Jourdan Skirha said. “She’s a great addition to our bullpen, and we can’t wait to see her back home in the circle at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.”
Ries led the Mavericks to a national championship in 2017, where she was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after pitching 35 innings over five straight days with a 1.20 ERA and 50 strikesouts in the five victories. She was named national player of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and pitcher of the year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association that season.
In her Minnesota State career, Ries was a three time selection for Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference pitcher of the year. She made 178 appearances and is the Mavericks' career leader in wins (119), strikeouts (1,481) and innings pitched (999.1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.