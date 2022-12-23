Jenna Rinehart didn’t know how it would go.
She’d competed in the Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival 12 times before, and had seven victories in the northwest Wisconsin race on her resume. However, it had been awhile since she’d competed against a bunch of professionals and high-level racers.
Rinehart, 38, ended up taking seventh among women at the race in September.
“Realistically, didn’t have a chance at the win this time,” Rinehart said. “To finish in the top-10 was really exciting for me. It had been a long time since I’d raced at that level.”
Rinehart, a Mankato native, got into competitive cycling in high school and college, and was a full-time professional in the sport after college.
However, when the opportunity to buy the now named Nicollet Bike & Ski shop came up over a decade ago, Rinehart put full-time pro racing and training on hold to focus on running and growing the business with her husband, Justin.
With the shop now firmly established, Rinehart is looking to do more high-level racing, and the competition in September is just the start. That race was part of the newly formed Life Time Grand Prix series, though Rinehart didn’t race as a member of the series.
Last week, she learned she was accepted into the series, which stages a circuit of races throughout the United States. Rinehart applied for membership and was one of 35 women who were accepted.
“I still work a lot in the shop doing a lot of the day-to-day stuff,” Rinehart said. “I’ve got to a point where I can step back just a little bit and increase my training a little bit more and have time to travel to some of these races. ...
“I kind of had to put my national racing on hold for those 10-12 years, but I’m getting an opportunity to jump back in and see what I can do.”
Rinehart said the series usually has races monthly, with the first race at California in April and the last one scheduled for October in Arkansas.
She also plans to do more local racing to stay sharp and prepare for the series competitions.
“I didn’t really think that I would be able to jump back into high-level racing after such a long break,” Rinehart said. “With my result and just kind of being motivated with this new series coming out, I’m excited to have this new opportunity to try it.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.