MANKATO — Goals haven’t been easy to come by for Nick Rivera this season.
Just past the halfway point of the regular season, the Minnesota State men’s hockey senior and co-captain had just one goal — although he had done a number of other things well for the No. 3 Mavericks, especially on the penalty kill.
“I’m just trying to keep grinding as much as I can with the little time I’ve got left here,” Rivera said, “and try to make the most out of every shift I can.”
On Saturday, Rivera was rewarded for his hard shifts, as he scored two goals — one short-handed and one in an empty net — to lead the Mavericks to a 3-1 victory and series sweep over Alaska.
Before a crowd of 4,065 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Reggie Lutz also had a goal, and goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 15 of 16 shots.
“It’s nice to see Nicky get some candy because he works so hard,” coach Mike Hastings said.
Rivera’s first goal broke a scoreless tie with 3:38 remaining in the second period.
The Mavericks were on the penalty kill, and Rivera chased down a dumped puck that was played in the corner by Nanooks goalie Anton Martinsson.
As the goalie tried to bring the puck to a safer area behind the net, Rivera picked his pocket and scored on a falling-down, wrap-around shot as Martinsson tried to get his stick on him.
“I saw that the goalie was consistent playing pucks all night, and I was pretty fresh and was able to get a stick on his stick,” Rivera said. “He kind of fumbled it, and it was just a dogfight in the front. I was lucky enough to get it in.”
It was Rivera’s first goal since Nov. 22 and the 26th of his career.
“To score the short-hander and to score the empty-netter, for all the effort he and Josh French did killing penalties tonight (and) last night, it’s great to see him rewarded,” Hastings said.
Minnesota State killed all four of Alaska’s power plays.
Lutz gave the Mavericks a bit of breathing room at 10:47 of the third period, cashing in off a neutral-zone turnover. Lutz carried the puck to the top of the circle and triggered a nasty wrister that beat Martinsson over his stick-side shoulder.
“Right when he was getting to the puck I let out a, ‘Be a shooter,’” Hastings said, “and he didn’t disappoint.”
The Mavericks needed that insurance because less than two minutes later, Alaska scored its first goal of the weekend. Defenseman Antti Virtanen finished off the play from Steven Jandric with an open shot near the left post.
It was a grind the rest of the way — until Rivera’s empty-netter with 50 seconds to play.
“For me, points haven’t been coming as much as I’d like them,” Rivera said, “but give credit to the other guys big-time when somebody’s not producing, especially a leader on the team.”
The win was the third in a row for the Mavericks (18-3-1, 12-2-1 in WCHA). It was also the first time Alaska (10-12-0, 8-8-0) has been swept since the first weekend of the season.
“They’re resilient,” Rivera said. “They make pushes. We tried to make sure we just controlled our bench and controlled whatever we could control on the ice. These are WCHA games. You better put your nose to the grindstone and do whatever you can to get any points you can.”
There was one scary moment for the Mavericks.
With 43 seconds remaining in the first period, co-captain and leading scorer Marc Michaelis was checked from behind into the boards and left the game for the remainder of the period. Alaska’s Kylar Hope, who hit Michaelis, was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct. Michaelis returned in the second period and finished the game.
“You’re always worried about your players, and it was a pretty vicious check from behind,” Hasetings said. “You just hope something like that doesn’t cost an opportunity for a young man to continue to play. … Tough kid.”
The Mavericks will be on the road the next two weekends. They play Friday and Saturday at Ferris State.
