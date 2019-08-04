MANKATO — Tim Robinson shot a two-under-par 69 on Sunday to win the men's championship tournament at Mankato Golf Club.
Robinson's two-day, 36-hole total was 141, which was five strokes ahead of Ryan Gellert (73-73). Chris Gustafson was third at 147 (72-75).
Dan Sarff won the senior flight at 149 (73-76). Other flight winners were Sarff (first), Dave Drummer (second), Lee Nolan (third), Brad Schaff (fourth) and John Wolf (fifith).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.