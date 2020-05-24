Throughout the last five springs, there have been two constants for Sibley East graduate Brody Rodning: baseball and travel.
Those years started at Minnesota State, where Rodning was an anchor on the pitching staff from 2015-2017. The left-hander went 21-6 for the Mavericks during those three seasons, while posting a 3.58 ERA.
Following the 2017 season, Rodning took the next step, as he was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He signed with the Jays for $100,000, and with that, began the grueling life of a minor-league ball player.
With COVID-19 spreading, professional baseball and the travel that goes with it is on hold. Because of that, Rodning has been able to go back to where it all started — his hometown of Gaylord.
“When you’re playing everyday, traveling, it takes a toll on your body,” Rodning said. “The change of being home at this time has kind of been crazy.”
From a training standpoint, being home means daily trips to Gaylord’s Walsh Field, a place Rodning knows well.
“It’s special for me. Growing up, I remember coming to the field, watching Dad and the Islanders play town ball,” Rodning said. “Being able to (train) here is nice.”
Rodning has been treating the last two months like the offseason, as he continues to relentlessly pursue his dream of playing in the big leagues. The Bluejays have been checking in, but it’s mostly the players’ responsibility to stay in shape during this unprecedented period of inactivity.
One of Rodning’s major focuses has been commanding his fastball in the upper third of the strike zone. Pitching down in the zone used to be the rule in baseball, but that’s changing, and Rodning is embracing it.
“Analytically for myself, I’ll get a lot more outs. The low ball gets hit pretty well,” Rodning said.
Rodning can control how much time he puts in, but he can’t train alone. There’s been a rotating cast of characters who have played catch with him over the past two months, but one of the more frequent ones has been his older brother McKoy, who happens to be the catcher on Gaylord’s town ball team.
‘’It’s coming a lot harder and moves a lot more than anything I’ve ever caught,” McKoy said. “I caught him when he was back in college, and even from then to now ... it’s pretty nasty.”
Baseball is still a major part of Brody’s day-to-day life, but it’s far from the only thing keeping him busy. Being home has given him time to help his father, Brian, on the family farm.
The Rodnings have finished most of their planting, a process Brody said went smoothly with the dry spring.
“It’s grueling, but I really do enjoy farming,” Brody said. “I know it really helps out my dad a lot. Usually it’s just been him and my brother because I’ve been playing baseball.”
Since leaving MSU, Rodning has become a reliever, so he won’t need much time to get stretched out once games return. He said he could get on the mound and throw a few innings today if need be, as his arm is feeling great.
Rodning expected to be assigned to high Class A Dunedin to begin the season, and he hoped to make Class AA New Hampshire by season’s end. That’s all up in the air now, with many expecting the minor-league season to be canceled or significantly altered because of the virus.
Missing an entire season of pro ball would certainly be bad, but Rodning acknowledged everyone else is in the same position.
So he’ll continue to remain focused on what he can control, enjoy the time at home, and be ready to go whenever the call comes.
“I think the MLB and players association are working toward an agreement that’s beneficial for everyone,” Rodning said. “Fans, players, everyone’s itching. ... Everyone wants to see baseball.”
