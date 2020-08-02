It’s July 16 at Gaylord’s Walsh Field, and the defending state amateur baseball champion Jordan Brewers are in town for a Thursday night showdown.
Jordan, which is widely considered the best Class C town ball team in the state again in 2020, would normally be favored against the home Islanders.
But there’s nothing normal about this contest, as the underdogs have an ace up their sleeve, figuratively and literally — Brody Rodning.
After ripping a double in the bottom of the first and working his way to third, the former Minnesota State pitcher noticed they weren’t paying enough attention to him. So he simply timed the catcher’s throw back to the pitcher and stole home.
In the top of the second, Rodning was in the outfield, where he made a phenomenal running catch before crashing hard into the wall.
The encore: five shutout innings in relief to close the game, securing a 3-1 Islanders victory.
The legend of Brody Rodning goes on.
“I’ve spent a lot of time around him, and he’s just a fanatic, working out, lifting weights,” Islanders assistant manager Chip Wolverton said. “That has everything to do with his speed and his strength.”
Added manager Mike Walsh: “He runs like a deer. It’s amazing.”
Rodning, a 2017 Toronto Blue Jays draft pick, never imagined he’d spend his summer crashing into walls in Class C town ball games. He reported to spring training in March, expecting to be assigned to Toronto’s Class A Dunedin to begin the season, with hopes of making Class AA New Hampshire by season’s end.
However, when Rodning wasn’t selected to the Blue Jays 60-man player pool, and the minor league season was canceled, he was looking at a summer without baseball. He’d been throwing daily at Walsh Field, while working on the family farm, but that wasn’t going to be enough.
Rodning needed games.
That’s when what seemed like a laughable suggestion just two months earlier became the most logical option.
Why not play for the Islanders?
When Rodning went to the Blue Jays with the suggestion, he was skeptical. It seemed unlikely a Major League Baseball organization would allow a prospect to risk injury playing town ball, and there was also the issue of getting approval from the Minnesota Baseball Association.
“I just asked the Blue Jays because I felt it would be a good opportunity to get innings in,” Rodning said. “After discussing with them, they kind of agreed, and they encouraged me to play ... it actually worked out perfect.”
Under normal circumstances, Rodning would have not been able to play amateur baseball while having a professional contract, but with the minor league season canceled and the Blue Jays on board, the MBA board decided to allow Rodning to play. He is currently the only amateur baseball player in Minnesota who has a professional contract.
“Based on the paperwork he had, we gave him permission to play amateur ball,” MBA president Fred Roufs said.
The 24-year-old lefty’s arsenal features a fastball that sits in the low 90s, along with a slider and changeup. Rodning has been a reliever since being drafted by Toronto, but has worked up to five innings with the Islanders.
As you’d expect, Rodning has been dominant on the mound for Gaylord. Over 29 innings, he has 62 strikeouts and has only allowed six hits. Rodning is 2-0 with one save, and yes ... he has an earned-run average of 0.00.
But as was evidenced by his performance against Jordan, Rodning is doing way more than just pitching. In 53 at-bats, he’s hitting .283 with four doubles and two triples, while also providing stellar outfield defense. Not bad for someone who hasn’t done anything but pitch over the last four years.
“All you’ve got to do is score him a few runs, and you’ll be sitting pretty good,” Walsh said. “He also plays tremendous defense, is a very good hitter and is amazing on the base paths.”
While Rodning has enjoyed playing with all his Gaylord teammates, pitching to his older brother McKoy may be the highlight of the experience thus far. McKoy is the Islanders regular catcher and hasn’t gotten to catch Rodning in years.
“It’s tough to catch. There’s a lot more passed balls than I’d like to admit,” McKoy said with a laugh. “I’d like to see somebody else go back there and try to catch some of that stuff. I can’t imagine trying to hit it.”
With the town ball season winding down, Rodning’s detour into amateur baseball is likely coming to a close. An Islanders run in the state tournament would certainly be the perfect ending, and with Rodning in the fold ... you never know.
But even if that doesn’t happen, it’s still been a summer filled with family, farming and baseball. The kind Rodning hasn’t gotten for several years, and may not get again for many years to come.
“It’s fun, I get to play with all my friends, my brother,” Rodning said. “It’s special ... there’s really nothing like it.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.