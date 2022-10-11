Maybe it was the wind, blowing stiffly across Thomas O. Anderson field. Maybe it was the intensity or playoff soccer between two big rivals.
Given that the regular season game between the Mankato East and Mankato West boys soccer team ended in a 1-1 tie, there was every reason to think that Tuesday’s Section 2AA opener would be a one-goal game.
“After halftime, I really thought that it was going to be a one-goal game,” East coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “Then, it was pretty obvious that one goal was going to win it.”
Juan Rojas’ goal with 2:46 to play allowed East to defeat West 1-0 in the opening game of the section tournament. It capped a strong second half for the Cougars, who had the wind advantage in the first half.
“It seemed like the first half, both teams were almost disinterested, not wanting to win,” Aspelund said. “At halftime, I just asked the boys ‘do you wan to win this.’ It was right there for the taking.
“I’m not sure if it was what I said, but we really attacked in the second half.”
To start the second half, East (7-8-2) tried several times to hit William Swanson or Jhoel Dillon, but either the pass didn’t connect or West keeper Eric Smook came up with the save.
“All East-West games are going to be close, especially in the playoffs,” Aspelund said. “We knew it was going to be a good battle, but we wanted to end it in regulation.”
Just when it started to look like overtime was coming, East was able to get a free kick near midfield. Madden Vanderhoof sent the ball deep to the left, where Dillon was able to control. Dillon sent a pass across the front of the goal, and Rojas found the open net, setting off the celebration.
“Every win is big, but when it’s against your crosstown rival in a section game, that’s really big,” said East keeper Owen Quist.
West (6-7-3) applied some pressure in the second half, but the East defense was solid and Quist came up with five saves.
“I trust every player out there,” Quist said. “You have to play every ball like it might be the last one.”
East advances to the section semifinals on Thursday at No. 1-seeded Worthington, which defeated New Ulm 6-1 on Tuesday.
“This is a big step for our program,” Aspelund said. “We have a lot of young kids out there that are still learning and making mistakes, but this was a good win to get under our belts.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.