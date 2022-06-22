MANKATO — File this one under the "better late than never" category. Or maybe it should be in the "timing is everything" section.
Whatever phrase or cliche you choose to invoke, this season's pairing of Sean Ross with the Mankato MoonDogs has been a highly productive one.
Fourth-year MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin was in the process of finalizing his 2022 roster back in early May when one of his players informed him that he would not be able to play this summer. That left Wollenzin with an open roster spot and, that very same day, he got a text from Sean Ross.
"Ross had played with us in 2019 and he texted me out of the blue and said he was looking for a summer league team and did the MoonDogs have room for him," Wollenzin said. "The player who backed out was a junior going into his senior year and when I looked at my roster I realized we were leaning toward the young side.
"Sean has just finished his senior year at Indiana State so I didn't hesitate to say yes. Had I known he was looking for a place to play I would have contacted him first."
Ross, a native of San Diego, California, had just put the finishing touches on an Indiana State season where he hit .366 with six home runs, 16 doubles and 34 RBIs over 36 games. He picked up right where he left off when he began the Northwoods League season and is currently hitting .333 for the MoonDogs. He's eighth in the league in hits (26), tied for sixth in RBIs (20) and tied for seventh in home runs (3).
Ross continued to stay hot at the plate Wednesday night, going 3 for 4, scoring twice and stealing a base in the MoonDogs' 5-2 win over Willmar at ISG Field. Drew Buhr pitched the first six innings to get the win while Luke Young pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the save.
"I had a lot of confidence after my senior season at (Indiana State)," Ross said. "I just wanted to keep working on my game, fine-tuning my hitting and fielding. So far it's going pretty well."
Ross usually plays right or center field for the 'Dogs and says he has no preference. "As long as I can get my bat in the lineup I'd play first, I'd play anywhere."
Ross' parents were also successful college athletes. Both attended San Diego State where his mom starred in track and field and his father played baseball. At one point his dad was a teammate of Tony Gwynn's at SDSU.
"I did both sports until my freshman year of high school when I gave up track and focused exclusively on baseball," Ross said. "My mom was disappointed but my dad said 'no, you got the daughters for track, I get the son for baseball'."
Ross was drafted in the 40th round by the Toronto Blue Jays out of high school but opted for college instead. He played one season at San Diego State before transferring to Pensacola State, a junior college in Florida. From there he was picked up by Indiana State and hooked up with the MoonDogs in the summer of 2019. After COVID washed things out in 2020, Ross played last summer on a Draft League team in Pennsylvania.
"That was an amazing experience," he said. "I got to play with some very good players and I tried to pick up as many little things from them as I could. That helped me a lot."
Now, as an experienced leader with the 'Dogs, Ross is trying to make himself as complete a player as possible. He works on his fielding as well as his hitting.
"I think about the situation before every pitch," he said. "How much ground is there to cover between fielders? What pitch is he going to throw? Where are the baserunners? Do I play it safe or can I gamble? All those factors come into play;"
Wollenzin agrees: "You can see he's always thinking out there. Some guys go out in practice and just stand in the outfield and shag flies like the pitchers. But not him, he's working on situations and footwork and body position. Nobody in this league works harder than he does."
