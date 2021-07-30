TOKYO — Former Minnesota State swimmer Cheyenne Rova competed in the 50-meter freestyle Friday at the Summer Olympics.
Competing for the team from Fiji, she finished in 27.11 seconds, taking third in her heat and 50th overall. She did not advance to the semifinals.
Rova is Minnesota State’s first female athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics.
Emmanuel Matadi, who became Minnesota State’s first male athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics in 2016, will represent Liberia in the 100 dash on Saturday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.