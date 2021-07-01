Aaron Rozek was just hoping to have fun this summer, playing baseball for an independent-league team in Illinois.
But what could be more fun than playing professionally for the hometown team’s minor-league affiliate in Florida?
“It’s not the true dream, but it’s part of the dream,” said Rozek, a former Minnesota State pitcher. “The bigger dream comes on a bigger stage, but I’m soaking up every minute. I’m just trying to have fun and let baseball take me wherever it’s going to take me. I’m taking this day by day.”
Rozek has signed a professional contract and reported to the Minnesota Twins’ training complex at Fort Myers, Florida, on June 21. He started playing games on Monday, and he pitched his first inning on Tuesday, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
“Everything went pretty well,” he said.
Rozek, a four-year letterwinner, was 20-4 with a 3.24 earned-run average in 48 appearances in his Mavericks’ career. The lefthander pitched for the Mavericks from 2015-18, earning second-team all-region honors as a senior in 2018, when he was 7-3 with a 2.51 ERA, striking out 94 batters in 75 1/3 innings.
Minnesota State coach Matt Magers said that Rozek battled through some injuries as a sophomore and junior, working mainly as a reliever. As a senior, Rozek returned to the rotation, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.51 ERA and struck out 94 in 75 1/3 innings. He was selected to the all-region second team.
Rozek, a Burnsville native, was the Northwoods League pitcher of the year in 2017, playing for St. Cloud.
“He developed a little later, and he’s peaking at the right time,” Magers said. “He’s passionate about baseball; he’s a baseball junkie. He’s a great teammate.”
Magers said that Rozek’s fastball was 86 to 88 mph at Minnesota State, a bit slow for professional baseball, so he went undrafted. After not getting any free-agent interest from Major League Baseball teams, he signed with the Schaumburg, Illinois, franchise of the independent Frontier League, where he has spent the last two seasons.
“Getting drafted was the ultimate goal, but being a softer thrower, I knew that was a longshot,” Rozek said. “I thought independent baseball was my best opportunity.”
This summer, Rozek was 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts at Schaumburg. He was leading the Frontier league with 32 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.
“He’s left handed and throws strikes,” Magers said. “Independent ball was great for him.”
The Twins must have agreed. He’s picked up a couple miles per hour on his fastball, developed a better cut fastball or slider, and continued throwing a changeup, which is his best pitch. He thinks the increased strikeout totals are what got him noticed.
So he’s been in Florida for 10 days. He said the off days begin with stretching at 8:15 a.m., then drills or weightlifting until about noon. On game days, he gets to the ballpark at 10 a.m. to start preparing, stretching at 11:15 a.m. and first pitch is at noon.
He’s unsure if he’ll be used as a starter or reliever. There are 16 pitchers on the staff, though that number is fluid.
“I’ll do whatever they want me to do,” he said. “I’m used to starting, but if they want me in the bullpen, I’ll do that.”
Having lost most of the 2020 season to the pandemic, Rozek is happy to be back on the field. He spent last summer training and working on mechanics, wanting to give baseball his best shot.
He turns 26 next month, playing on a team with mainly 18- to 22-year-olds.
“I’m not sure what my next step is,” he said. “If I don’t do well, they’ll release me, and I’ll probably go back to Schaumburg. If I do well, I guess they’ll move me up, level by level.
“I never thought this opportunity would come. I was just looking for another chance to compete on the baseball field. You know, 2020 was kind of a washout year, so I just wanted to play baseball one more year and have a lot of fun.”
