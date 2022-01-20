The Free Press
DUBUQUE, IOWA — Former Minnesota State football coach Dan Runkle has announced he will step down as the director of athletics at the University of Dubuque at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year or when a replacement is hired.
Runkle has held the position for 20 years. Dubuque will begin a national search in February for Runkle’s successor.
Runkle will serve as counsel for the new director of athletics and will transition into a role within the Office of Advancement at Dubuque where he will lead the fundraising and endowment efforts in the area of Intercollegiate Athletics, Recreation and Wellness.
During Runkle’s tenure, every athletic facility has seen updates, including an indoor golf simulation room and practice putting area; permanent restrooms, concession stand and bleachers for approximately 500 fans for soccer and lacrosse teams; and an additional weight room.
In 2017, turf was installed on the baseball infield, and the field was renamed and dedicated as the Dan W. Runkle Baseball Field.
Runkle was the football coach at Minnesota State from 1981-2001, winning North Central Conference championships in 1987 and 1993. His teams made NCAA playoff appearances in 1987, 1991 and 1993. His record was 108-124-2, with 108 victories ranking second in program history.
Runkle has been inducted to the Hall of Fame at Illinois College, Minnesota State and the North Central Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.