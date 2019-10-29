Back in August, the St. Peter volleyball team lost three of its first four matches, the final of which came to Tri-City United 3-1.
But since then, the Saints had won 21 of 26 matches, and on Tuesday, got some revenge on the Titans.
“That was the worst match we’ve played all year,” St. Peter senior Sarah Conlon said. “We didn’t want to let that happen again. We just had to play our best and we’d be fine.”
Top-seeded St. Peter (23-8) had 41 kills to TCU’s 18 and swept the Section 2AA quarterfinals at the Mankato East gym. Scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-11.
“We had a couple of starters out (at the beginning of the season), but the girls progressed,” St. Peter coach Carmen Hanson said. “I remember we made a lot of errors this first time we played (TCU). We missed 14 serves that night.”
The Saints led 9-4 early in the first set, with four players already recording a kill. However, TCU didn’t wilt, staying close until a 5-1 run tied the match at 19.
But St. Peter senior Brielle Bushaw unloaded a huge kill to start the final run, and she had four kills and a block in the final five points as the Saints won 25-20.
“Brielle is our secret weapon,” Hanson said. “She’s really come on for us. Her skills have really skyrocketed.”
TCU led 9-4 early in the second set, with Morgan Kes hitting two kills and Jordyn Brownlee adding another and an ace serve.
Following a timeout, the Saints reeled off six straight points, with Bushaw getting two. Bushaw’s block capped a five-point run as St. Peter went up 15-12.
“We needed a change of attitude,” Conlon said. “We needed everybody to pick it up, and Brielle did a good job of getting us fired up.”
The lead was still 19-17 when Bushaw hit her eighth kill of the match, starting the final run. Conlon, Maggi Pierret and Paige Hewitt each had a kill as St. Peter won 25-20.
The third set was less competitive. The Saints led 10-3 and 18-5 before finishing the match at 25-11.
“I think we had some nerves early,” Hanson said. “We were playing at their tempo, not ours. We just needed to play faster, and the girls did that.”
Conlon ended up wth 11 kills and four ace serves, and Busahw added 10 kills and two blocks. The Saints had six players with at least four kills.
St. Peter advances to the section semifinals Thursday against Le Sueur-Henderson at New Prague. The Saints have played in the section championship the last two seasons and hope to capitalize on experience gained from other sports.
“When you get more fans, you get more noise,” Conlon said. “Some of us have played basketball and softball so we’ve gotten used to the larger crowds and more noise. We’ve been able to get (to the section championship), but we need to make it to the next level. We know we can do it.”
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Waseca 0: Le Sueur-Henderson (15-16) plays a tough schedule, with several upper-class programs and big-time tournaments, and while the Giants’ record takes a hit, it’s all worth it at tournament time.
“Playing in tough tournaments, we get used to playing better teams and work through the mental hiccups you can have in a tournament,” LSH’s first-year coach Stacey Feser said. “But we do that so that when we get to this tournament, we feel confident.”
Morgan Goettlicher, a 6-foot senior, dominated the net, making 18 kills as second-seeded LSH defeated Waseca 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals at the East gym.
“If she hits her first few kills, she has a confident mindset,” Feser said. “If she’s hitting like that, we know it’s going to be good.”
In the first set, Goettlicher collected seven kills and a block, establishing her presence at the net. On the third set point, the Waseca defense dug Goettlicher’s first two smashes, but setter Halle Bemmels caught the defense off-guard with a tip to the middle of the court.
Goettlicher had seven more kills in the second set, which the Giants rolled away with late. The lead was just 13-12 when LSH reeled of four straight points, with Zoe Thomson serving two aces. LSH then scored the last eight points, with Goettlicher ending it at 25-13 with her 14th kill of the match.
Waseca (15-10) led 10-8 and 13-12 in the third set before the Giants used a 7-1 run to build a lead. Bemmels had a pair of tips to highlight the run. Allison Schwandt’s third service ace of the set pushed the margin to 22-16 as the Giants rolled to the 25-18 victory in the clincher.
Julia More had seven kills, and Bemmels had six. Bemmels, Thomson and Schwandt each served three aces.
Lexi Herman and Breanna Conway each made seven kills for Waseca.
The Giants face St. Peter in the section semifinals Thursday at New Prague. LSH defeated St. Peter 3-1 in the first match.
“It’s going to be a tough match,” Feser said. “If we can quicken our offense, I think we’ll be OK.”
