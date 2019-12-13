DULUTH — Hunter Johnson scored Gustavus Adolphus’ lone goal in a 4-1 nonconference men’s hockey loss to St. Scholastica on Friday.

Johnson, the former Mankato East/Loyola player, is a freshman for the Gusties. His goal ended Zane Steeves’ shutout bid in the third period.

The Saints outshot the Gusties 29-25. Boe Bojorge scored two goals, and Steeves made 24 saves.

Gustavus goalie Filip Grancarov made 25 saves.

Gustavus (5-6-0) plays at Hamline on Jan. 1.

