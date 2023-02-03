There was never an issue with Ryan Sandelin’s process in the first half.
He was doing all the same things that caused him to lead the Minnesota State men’s hockey team with 21 goals last season.
The puck just wasn’t going in.
“As the ebb and flow goes for a player, sometimes you don’t get your cookies even though you’ve done the work,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Right now, he’s starting to get some of that consistent contribution.”
Added Sandelin: “A lot of us have been used to seeing those pucks go in. We weren’t really getting the bounces ... that’s just the game of hockey sometimes.”
The puck luck changed in January, and now Sandelin is getting his cookies.
He’s been one of the drivers in MSU’s second-half surge, recording 11 points (5-6—11) during the club’s current eight-game winning streak.
For Sandelin, the formula isn’t overly complicated.
He’s a shot-first winger who knows exactly where to go to create offense: the top of the crease. It’s not an easy area to get to or stay in, but it’s a task he embraces.
“That’s where the majority of goals are scored,” Sandelin said. “You’ve got to take a couple of whacks to get your candy sometimes.”
Sandelin has had company in that area in the second half. He said getting traffic in front of the opposing goal has been a major point of emphasis in practice since the club returned from the holiday break and it’s been noticeable in games.
MSU, which averaged 4.13 goals per game in January, has scored countless goals on rebounds and tips, as well as due to screens in front.
“I can’t underscore enough how important it is for us to have an example-setter in that way,” Hastings said. “When you ask guys to get there, and they aren’t rewarded for it, and they’re getting beat up the way you get beat up in that area — it’s hard to have other guys step in there and say ‘OK, I’ll go do that.’
“With him leading by example, he’s allowed us as a staff to really just turn on the videotape or point a finger and say ‘you know what, if you get in there as often and stay as long as he does, you’ll be rewarded for it.’”
Along with Sandelin, Brendan Furry has also been a key contributor during the winning streak.
The two played on a line together for much of January, something Sandelin credits for his success. The duo first played extended minutes together in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and ended up playing most of last season on the same line.
Sam Morton has been the left wing that’s played with Furry and Sandelin in the past, but Josh Groll has stepped into that role nicely with Morton out for the season due to an injury.
“They’ve been getting me the puck in those areas. All I’ve got to do is just get there,” Sandelin said. “From there, it’s just my job to put them in.”
Five things to know
The No. 13 Mavericks (18-9-1, 13-6-1 in CCHA) will play St. Thomas (7-17-2, 6-10-2) in a home-and-home CCHA series this weekend. Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Saturday’s game is at 6:07 p.m. at Mendota Heights.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and Friday’s game will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Silye surging: MSU center David Silye is coming off a big weekend, finishing with three goals and an assist in MSU’s sweep of Ferris State. Silye, the CCHA Forward of the Week, has five goals in his last three games. His 20 goals on the season rank second in Division I. Hastings asked Silye to take on a more shot-first mentality this season, a role Silye has embraced.
“It’s the most goals I’ve probably scored in the last six years combined,” Silye joked. “It’s nice to be the one who’s putting the puck in the back of the net.”
2. Knott honored: Associate head coach Todd Knott won the American Hockey Coaches Association Terry Flanagan Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant. Hastings has credited Knott, MSU’s recruiting coordinator, for landing many of the players that have helped the Mavericks become a national power over the last decade. Knott was first hired at MSU as an assistant coach in 2009.
“Through his work, he has helped our program grow. From day one when I was here, and previously when he was working with Troy Jutting and Darren Blue,” Hastings said. “Really excited for him and his family for him to be recognized for that honor.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won eight straight games to start the second half of the season, sweeping Northern Michigan, Arizona State, Lake Superior State and Ferris State. MSU is now 13th in the PairWise rankings after entering the second half in 24th. The Mavericks are 15th nationally in scoring at 3.32 goals per game, and fourth in Division I in goals allowed at 2.11. Those numbers are at 4.13 and 1.38, respectively, during the eight-game winning streak. The Mavericks are first in the CCHA standings with 41 points, three points ahead of Michigan Tech and four clear of Bowling Green.
4. Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas was swept in nonconference play by St. Cloud State, Penn State and Arizona State. The Tommies also have a loss at Minnesota Duluth on their resume, as well as a split with Alaska. They’ve gotten at least three points in each of their last three CCHA series. Earlier this season, MSU swept St. Thomas in a home-and-home, winning 7-2 and 4-3. Mack Byers (13-5—18) and Ryan O’Neill (2-16—18) lead the Tommies in points.
5. Women host UMD: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (13-15, 7-15 in WCHA) will host No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks were swept last weekend at No. 1 Ohio State, losing 6-2 and 4-2. Earlier this week, forward Taylor Otremba was named the WCHA Rookie of the Month. Otremba finished January with nine points (2-7—9).
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.