MANKATO — Ryan Sandelin scored the game-winning goal for the Minnesota State men's hockey team in a 2-1 victory over Lake Superior State in the CCHA quarterfinals Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
With the victory, MSU advances to the CCHA semifinals.
After a scoreless first period, Christian Fitzgerald got MSU on the board first with a power-play goal at 8:30 of the second. Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose got assists on the goal.
The Lakers' Jack Jeffers quickly answered at 10:31, and that score held until late in the third.
Sandelin scored the game-winner with 1:17 remaining in regulation, firing a shot that beat Lakers' goalie Seth Eisele five-hole.
Shots on goal favored MSU 40-18. Keenan Rancier made 17 saves to get the win.
The Mavericks (23-12-1) will host a CCHA semifinal on Saturday at the Event Center.
